Roadhog’s nerf, could have improved the hero

the community of Overwatch he spent months asking for nerfs to Roadhog. Since the overwhelming feedback from the community had been too consistent that the one-shot wasn’t that much fun, something the developers of Overwatch 2 they plan to tackle even more in the future.

However, the nerfs are finally here. While you can still pull off a shot with your combo, it’s a lot harder to pull off since when played as before, roadhog it is much less effective.

But players are starting to learn that the way his combo was nerfed has some side effects that probably weren’t planned, some of which have given high-level Hog players an edge over the competition.

Roadhog’s nerfs came with an unexpected buff

To understand how he could have been buffed, it’s important to see how he was nerfed, and among that, it’s worth noting that there’s one part of his team that looks strong: his hook.

Yes, the damage per hook hit was reduced, and the damage of his pellets for his shotgun fire was reduced. Those are undoubtedly nerfs, but there’s one more minor tweak to his hook that has given him a huge advantage.

When being grappled, players now end up 4 meters in front of Roadhog instead of 3. This was supposed to make it harder for players to land a shotgun shot at close range (and it has), but that extra distance gives them He has given a lot to the players. More power to displace enemies. Move them right to the side of the map, to be specific.

Flats runs a clinic in this game by repeatedly hooking everyone he sees directly off the map, but it’s still much easier than it was before the nerf to get people off the side of the map. That extra meter of distance makes it much easier to send enemies to their doom and allows Hog players to play a bit further from the edge than before.

Now, some players are speculating that the ability to move and aim slightly down with the grappling hook is causing some heroes who wouldn’t normally die from getting hooked on a map like Well of Illios to not have time to respond to being kicked.

Hog is still much weaker than before, but what was meant to be a nerf has done better in some specific situations.