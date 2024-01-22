Roadmap for health sovereignty and social well-being – Pharmaceutical policy and intellectual property

Colombia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MINISINAS) has announced the opening of a citizen consultation for the definition of a roadmap for mission-oriented research and innovation policies (PIIOM) that will guide the portfolio’s actions during the next decade. The consultation, which will take place from December 29 to January 22, 2024, seeks active participation of citizens in the formulation of these policies.

These mission-oriented policies are developed with the participation of the Quadrilateral Helix, which includes academia, the productive sector, civil society, and the state. The objective of the consultation is to collect contributions and opinions on mission-oriented research and innovation policies (PIIOM), which are aligned with the five axes of transformation of the National Development Plan “Colombia”. World Power of Life 2022-2026”.

Five missions were identified

The five missions identified are: bioeconomy and sector, human right to food – zero hunger, energy transition, health sovereignty and social well-being, and science for peace. Each mission aims to address specific challenges linked to the changes expected by Colombian society.

human right to food

In the case of the Mission “Human Right to Food – Zero Hunger”, the objective is to promote food sovereignty and the right to adequate food and nutrition. The Mission promotes knowledge dialogue, knowledge creation and development of technology and innovation in agroecology in collaboration with farmer, family, ethnic and community agriculture.

health sovereignty

On the other hand, the mission “Health Sovereignty and Social Welfare” aims to strengthen the management, transfer and availability of knowledge, technologies and innovative health services. Its objectives include the promotion of scientific and social research for health innovation, the provision of technologies necessary to reduce health dependency and guarantee equitable access to health, as well as training for scientific and industrial developments in health.

The achievement of health sovereignty in Colombia presents multidimensional challenges, as it involves not only the development of strategic health technologies, but also the creation of a public policy environment that strengthens national scientific, technological and industrial capacities. This environment must be able to produce the necessary health technologies, identify strategic alliances at regional and global levels, and transfer innovations into the health system to impact the well-being of populations across countries. This challenge arises in the context of disparity in capabilities between regions, where innovations and policies must have a specific regional orientation.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (CT&I) is positioned as a strategic instrument to enhance the contribution of science, technology and innovation to the social, economic, environmental and sustainable development of Colombia. With an inclusive and differential approach, this policy seeks to reduce the knowledge gap between rich and poor countries. According to reports by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank, it is believed that the gap is not only economic, but also one of knowledge.

Reindustrialization policy is presented as a set of measures aimed at closing the productivity gap, strengthening production chains, and investing in the diversification and sophistication of domestic and exportable supplies. In the context of this policy, a strategic commitment to re-industrialise the health sector emerges, exploring local production capacity for various elements ranging from active excipients to the export of medical services.

In the field of health policies, the need to move towards guaranteeing citizens’ right to health and a good life is emphasized, in line with the National Development Plan 2022-2026 and Statutory Law 1751 of 2015. It promotes a health system approach that guarantees, is universal and is based on a preventive and predictive model.

The mission is guided by a comprehensive primary health care model, which focuses on social determination of health, prevention and prediction, participatory democracy and interregionalism. This model arises in response to health crises and seeks to develop local capacity in health technologies, exercise autonomy and leadership in market regulation, and promote collective interests.

The pillars of this model include primary health care without dependence on ability to pay and without discrimination, approach as a fundamental human right, regionalization to address the specific needs of each region and compulsory participation of the population in the design. Model implementation and monitoring.

Strengthening the regulatory framework on health sovereignty

institutional strengthening

While promoting strengthening of institutional capacities, an action plan for institutional strengthening and coordination will be prepared and implemented between the National Institute of Food and Drug Surveillance -INVIMA, National Institute of Health -INS, National Institute of Oncology -INC and National Institute of Oncology -INC. Institute for Health Technology Assessment-IETS to streamline the essential processes immersed in the development of scientific, technological and industrial capacities in health for the production of health technologies relevant to the health sovereignty mission and health policy commitments. Reindustrialization.

alliance

Through institutionalized technical processes, the existing regulatory framework under the responsibility of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will be reviewed and adjusted, which will allow streamlining of collaboration between government, academia, the business-productive sector and civil society, both . To promote the development of scientific, technological and industrial capabilities in health as well as innovation in productive chains of strategic health technologies.

This action will be developed transversely between 2024 and 2033, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Social Security, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the Ministry of National Education and the Department of National Planning. Likewise, a mechanism for monitoring and evaluating public policies will be designed and implemented, so that the adjustments and regulatory changes generated can be attributed to the appropriate development of the health sovereignty mission and the commitments of the reindustrialization policy.

New National Pharmaceutical Policy

Design and implement a new national pharmaceutical policy that continues what has already been advanced in COP 155 of 2012 on issues such as regulation of drug prices, centralized purchasing, promotion of rational use and prevention of resistance to antibiotics And strengthen it. The new pharmaceutical policy and the local industry are seeking to include medicines and supplements for sexual and reproductive health.

intellectual property system

Analyze and rethink the intellectual property regime so that it accommodates the characteristics and qualities of the processes in Colombia and Latin America and the Caribbean, adjusting to parameters that allow knowledge to be effectively transferred in society.

Furthermore, national mechanisms will be designed and implemented to put into effective operation the instruments already in place in international trade – optimizing flexibilities (exceptions), protection of related intellectual property rights (compulsory licenses, parallel imports, in particular) The aspects will be considered in the agreements. Perspective of national interest and security, public health and non-commercial public use.

Mission and PND

These missions are linked to the National Development Plan, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the regional demands of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the 2019 Mission of Wise Men and other national and international contexts. Furthermore, an ethnic, regional, gender and participatory approach comes to the fore, as well as concerns adaptation and mitigation in the face of climate change.

The process of defining the roadmap was based on a methodological framework inspired by the work of Miedzynski, Mazzucato, and Eakins (2019), who propose a mission-oriented innovation policy for the Sustainable Development Goals. The road map has been socialized in different cities of the country, and is now open for citizen consultation with the aim of making the voices of the Colombian people heard.

Consult the mission roadmap of Health sovereignty and social welfare Visited this link.

Download document: Health Sovereignty and the Human Right to Food