Robbie Knopps has only won one darts match, but after his dramatic incident, that win count has gone up to ten

With a place in the last eight, Mario Vandenbogerde bested a compatriot at the 14th Players Championship Darts in Hildesheim, Germany (€117,000).

West Fleming successively defeated German Gabriel Clemens (PDC-20), Scotsman Alan Soutar (PDC-34), Englishman Joe Murnan (PDC-63) and Dutchman Jeffrey Sparidans (PDC-111) in the eighth final. Vandenbogerde (PDC-72) went down 6-2 to Dutch ex-BDO world champion Christiaan Kist (PDC-130) to make the semi-finals. Our compatriot missed five darts to win the leg in the sixth game, after which Kist advanced to the semi-finals.

Mike De Decker (PDC-45) reached the last 32 but lost 6-5 against Englishman Stephen Burton (PDC-127).

Robbie Knopps (PDC-131) won 6-4 against Czech Karl Sedalsek (PDC-101) in the first round, his first win at the Ten Players Championship. Limburger had a bad fall in late March and had to play with a corset to keep his back stable. He broke a vertebra. In the second round, Knops was knocked out after losing 6–3 against multiple world champion Raymond van Barneveld (PDC-31).

Dimitri van den Berg (PDC-10) and Kim Huybrechts (PDC-30), who will represent our country from Thursday in the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, failed to progress past the first round. Huybrechts lost 6–3 to Welshman Richie Burnett (PDC-72). Van den Bergh (PDC-10) lost 6-5 against Welshman Nick Kenny (PDC-123)

The victory in Hildesheim went to Australian Damon Heta (PDC-15), who was more than a friend to England’s Luke Woodhouse (PDC-48) in the final 8-2.