Robert De Niro reacts to death of his grandson, 19-year-old boy found dead in chair celebrities

Robert De Niro (79) has reacted to the sudden death of his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro. On Monday it was announced that the boy had died unexpectedly. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the actor said in a statement.

“We are so grateful for all the messages of support,” it continues. “We would now like privacy so that we can mourn the loss of Leo.”

Now more information has also come to the fore about the death of the 19-year-old boy. According to sources, Leandro was found dead in a chair in a very expensive apartment near Wall Street in New York City. The official cause of death is currently unknown, but a “white, powdery substance” was found near Leandro’s body. This is probably an overdose of the drug. Furthermore, ‘The Daily Mail’ writes that it may not have been a violent death.

Leandro’s body is said to have been found by one of his friends. After not getting in touch with the actor for a few days, he decided to contact him. A spokesperson for the City of New York confirmed to The Mirror that they had received a call on Sunday, July 2 regarding Leandro’s death. Robert De Niro’s grandson was unconscious when emergency services arrived. It was eventually determined that the 19-year-old boy had died shortly before.

It was the boy’s mother, Drena De Niro, who announced the sad news on Monday. He did this through a photo on social media. “My beautiful, sweet angel. I love you ever since I felt you in my belly, without words being able to describe it. You are my joy, my heart and everything that was always pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now,” she posted on Instagram on Monday.

Leandro, despite his young age, was engaged in acting in the same way as his mother and grandfather. She had roles in ‘The Collection’ (2005) and ‘Cabaret Maxim’ (2018). He was also seen in the third remake of ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018) alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

If you have any questions about suicide, you can contact the suicide line toll-free on 1813 or www.zelfmoord1813.be.

