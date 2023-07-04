Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson dies: “I’m so sad”

The sad news was announced via the Instagram page of Leandro’s mother, Drena. “My beautiful, sweet angel. I love you ever since I felt you in my belly, without words being able to describe it. You are my joy, my heart and everything that was always pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now,” writes his mother, who is also an actress. It is not clear how the boy died. That’s why it is not known whether it is an accident or a disease.

Although Leandro was just of age, he already had a passion for acting. As a child he could already get a role in the film Collection (2006), and has recently appeared in the films cabaret maxime (2018) and also starred in the third remake of a star is born (2018).

He said in a response, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my beloved grandson, Leo.” pagesix, “We really appreciate how we have been supported. We ask for privacy to be able to grieve in peace.

De Niro has a total of seven children. Drena is his eldest daughter, and comes from the marriage of Nero and actress Diahne Abbott. De Niro has recently become a father again. Last May, he announced that his new girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, had given him a baby girl named Gia.