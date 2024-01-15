Robert Kiyosaki changes his price target for Bitcoin in 2024

important point: Robert Kiyosaki expressed himself about the future price of Bitcoin on his X account while the asset is at an all-time high.

The author highlighted that the leading cryptocurrency could easily rise to $300,000 by the end of this year.

Furthermore, he clarified that an investment of just 500 USD can be highly profitable for the investor.

financial guru robert kiyosaki He once again gave his opinion on the future price of Bitcoin and caught the attention of the entire crypto community.

Although he is a well-known defender of BTC, the “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author had always highlighted that the leading cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 in 2024.

However, now revised my target price Since he highlighted that there is a possibility Bitcoin reaches $300,000 For the end of this year.

Robert Kiyosaki’s advice on Bitcoin

In a post on his X (Twitter) account the author suggested taking advantage of the opportunity Which was generated in the market along with the movement of BTC.

He even said that a modest investment of just $500 could generate extremely positive returns if BTC manages to reach the estimated $300,000.

Bitcoin is on fire. The biggest mistake you can make is procrastinating. It’s important to start, even if only for $500. The next milestone in 2024 is $300,000 per B.C. – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 6 March 2024

Let us tell you that Kiyosaki himself had also pointed this out. Bitcoin could reach $500,000 in 2025,

Recently, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency again touched the $69,300 mark and set a new all-time high. However, BTC has pared some of its gains and is currently trading around 67,000 USDAccording to CoinMarketCap.