Robert Pattinson and Downey Jr. will make new film from the director of “Don’t Look Up”



Photo: Disclosure / Marvel and MUBI / Popcorn Moderna

Filmmaker Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”) has begun assembling the cast of his next film, titled “Average Height, Average Build.” And it’s a great cast.

The film will star Robert Pattinson (“Batman”), Amy Adams (“The Woman in the Window”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Avengers: Endgame”), Forest Whitaker (“Black Panther”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”).

Like other recent works by McKay, “Average Height, Average Build” will have a strong political tenor in its approach to corruption.

The director himself wrote the script, which will show how a murderer uses political lobbyists to change laws in order to make his life easier, so that he continues to get away with his crimes.

So far, no studio or streaming platform is involved in the production, but with the announcement of the cast that should change soon. McKay plans to begin filming in the last quarter of the year in Boston. There is no premiere date.

Previously, the director was involved in the adaptation of the book “Bad Blood”, about the scandal of Theranos, a multibillion dollar biotechnology startup led by Elizabeth Holmes. The film would have starred Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”), who ended up dropping out of the project after the launch of “The Dropout” series about the same story.