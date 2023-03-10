Roberto Carlos, Sandy and Neymar – SEE

“It depends on love. I am not against getting married again. Deciding if I’m going to get married again, nothing against it. Marriage is something healthy, it depends on the couple.”

ROBERTO CARLOS81 years old, when announcing that he is dating, in an interview to publicize the new season of the romantic cruise emotions

“It wasn’t a Lula-Mandela, it was an anti-Bolsonaro Lula.”

TASSO JEREISSATIformer PSDB senator from Ceará

“I came here to apologize for the nonsense he said. It does not represent the gaucho people.”

EDUARDO LEITE, governor of Rio Grande do Sul for the PSDB, in conversation with Gilberto Gil. Leite was referring to the councilor of Caxias do Sul Sandro Fantinel, who fired unacceptable nonsense when commenting on the episode of work analogous to slavery in wineries in the state. Fantinel suggested that producers in the region “no longer hire those people from above”, whose “only culture is to live on the beach playing drums”

“I live my political position in my days, in my actions. It’s the most important thing of all. We need to be coherent and know how to position ourselves like this, just by exercising.”

SANDYsinger, who has never publicly revealed her political views in the sadly polarized Brazil

“I look at this pioneering spirit with concern, because it shows how difficult it is for us women to reach management positions.”

NÍSIA TRINDADEthe first woman in the history of Brazil to assume the Ministry of Health

“I will come back stronger.”

NEYMARwhen he learns that he will have surgery on the ligaments in his right ankle, which will keep him out of action for at least four months

“Respect his space.”

EMMA HEMINGAmerican model and actress, when asking the paparazzi to stay away from her husband, actor Bruce Willis, recently diagnosed with dementia

“I always wanted to be a mother, but I was never obsessed with it or (thought I) was put on this earth to be a mother.”

GIGI HADID, American model and businesswoman, mother of a 2-year-old daughter with British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik, her ex-husband. She and Leonardo DiCaprio have been seen together

“I always felt different from the rest of the family.”

PRINCE HARRY, the Duke of Sussex, the different. King Charles III takes Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s only home in the UK, from the prince and Meghan

“I was a fan of Will Smith. Now I watch Emancipation just to see him whipped.”

CHRIS ROCKa comedian who is often not funny at all, in a stand-up comedy shown by Netflix, a year after the slap he received from Smith at the Oscar ceremony

“That day was exciting for several reasons. We were leaving the home we had lived in for eight years, the only home the kids really knew.”

MICHELLE OBAMAwhen speaking about the end of her husband’s term and the beginning of Donald Trump’s administration, in January 2018

Published in VEJA on March 15, 2023, edition no. 2832