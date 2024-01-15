Roberto Palazuelos has been condemned for illegally taking over a hotel

This has been revealed recently Roberto Palazuelos He was censured for allegedly deceiving a judge by illegally taking over a hotel located in the area of tulumin the event of Quintana Rs.

A complaint was filed with CDMX by Lizabeth Romano, The alleged owners of the hotel, who claim that the famous actor snatched their property with violence and without a court order, on March 26, 2021.

As explained by the alleged victim in a video for the social network, the legal process for this situation had already started. However, the celebrity may have deceived the judge by telling him that his company Union Zamatica S.A. de CV was the owner of the land in dispute.

can read: Taylor Swift is the number one artist in the world

Lizbeth said her working relationship with Palazuelos began in 2012, when he told her “through deception” that his organization owned the property.

However, in 2015 she learned that the land was not in the celebrity’s name and also told her that, since she was in possession of the land, she could obtain evidence to support her as the sole owner.

A few years later, Palazuelos himself filed a civil suit to void the bail contract the two had signed in 2014.