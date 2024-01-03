Robinson Cano did brilliant fielding in the Caribbean Series final

caribbean series miami 2024 was his Last This Friday February 9th. Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic And Shark of La Guerra, Venezuela They faced each other for the title at the Loan Depot Park Stadium. The Dominicans are the most successful club in the history of the tournament. The Sharks, meanwhile, never won a championship.

was the opener for the challenge ricardo pinto By Venezuela And cesar valdez By Dominican Republic, Both dominated the first two innings with some complications. yasiel puig Survived the first race of Last of caribbean series 2024, He fielded well in left field with two runners on base. Thus, he ended the first innings.





robinson canoe He also gave up a great defensive game after a few innings.

The Dominican started the game as a starter. In the first inning, he fielded a double to left and hit a hit that hit the line.

Robinson Cano fields brilliantly in Miami 2024 Caribbean Series final against Venezuela

in the third innings cesar valdez got the first two outs Wilfredo Tovar And Hernan Perez, it was the turn of Wilson Ramos, One-ball, one-strike in the count, specified Venezuela linked based on one Changed Of rights. The ball traveled down the center of the field at a speed of 99.8 mph. It looked like he was going to center field, but robinson canoe He jumped and caught the ball. He released for the beginning. there he received Kelvin Gutierrez And completed the out.

Thus, the third one ended Venezuela In Last of caribbean series,

Lissie Tigers He is the defending champion of the tournament. In 2023 he defeated lions of caracas in the stadium Simon Bolivar Monument, this is the second one Last of caribbean series continuously between dominican And Venezuela,

box score