Roblox: The fast food company maruchan, launches game inside the metaverse

January 18, 2023 4:07 p.m.

UNITED STATES:- Maruchan, the fast food company, enters the digital sector, announcing the launch of its metaverse with “Maruchan Land” on Roblox, orA game where players can choose their avatar to discover new experiences.

In a BeinCrypto article, days before its launch, Marcuhan Mexico, which has only four members on Roblox, announced the launch of Maruchan Land; and, on its website, it states that its clients will be able to access 3 experiences in “maruchan land”.

At the beginning of this 2023, Maruchan released other games as part of its game series; but, everything in “Fortnite”, and although it is true that his registrations are closed, the first place will be able to obtain 15,000 pesos; the second about Oculus and the third $5,000 Mexican pesos.

Finally, while players will be able to play in a personalized way and they will qualify for the final according to their discord classification, they will not be able to team up and will only be able to play two matches for each island. Final games will be developed under the points-by-position format and kills.

