Roblox vs. Minecraft: which one should you play in 2023?

There are many similarities between Roblox and Minecraft. From its blocky aesthetic to its incredible popularity among young and not-so-young gamers around the world, it can feel like the two platforms are in competition with each other. With the shortage of gamers’ free time getting tighter every year, they may only have time to play one or the other. If you’re stuck trying to decide between Roblox and Minecraft in 2023, here’s everything you need to know to help you make the right decision.

What is Roblox?

Image via Roblox Corporation

It’s surprisingly hard to compare the two games because one isn’t necessarily a game. Instead, Roblox is more of a platform for developers to create their own games. These vary wildly in both subject matter and quality, so you should do your research on which ones are right for you. While there are some terrible Roblox games out there, you’ll find one you enjoy if you search hard enough.

The real drawback to Roblox is the lack of consistency between games. There are no standards for gameplay or even originality that all games on the platform must meet, which is why you get some glaring clones of other games mixed up in your search results. Unless you can find someone to recommend a game to you, it can take hours to try multiple games before you find one you like.

What is Minecraft?

Image via Mojang Studios

Minecraft was first made available to the public in 2009, though the first full version didn’t release until 2011. Since then, it has become one of the most popular titles in gaming history, spawning multiple imitators and a veritable mountain. of products. . The simple combination of building, crafting, and survival aspects forever changed the way games were designed.

While players are free to set up custom servers with unique rules and restrictions, they are all unmistakably Minecraft at their heart. You can build just about anything you can imagine from those simple blocks, unleashing your creativity in ways few video games allow. The gameplay and overall experience will be immediately familiar to fans and highly accessible to new players, though there are different versions of Minecraft available to play, with more on the way in 2023.

What should you play in 2023: Roblox or Minecraft?

Image via MineTest

The answer depends on what you are looking for in your gaming experience. Minecraft, for all the Microsoft money behind it, simply can’t compete with the variety of games on the Roblox platform. There are literally millions to choose from, but that comes at a cost. While some are gems on the platform, you’ll have to deal with some real suckers and even the good ones can break or become repetitive as developers stop supporting it.

However, if time is a limited resource for you, then Minecraft consistency is probably your best bet here. While Roblox will give you more unique experiences to choose from, digging through the bad to find the good can be a frustrating endeavor. Even the best Roblox games don’t have the polish and amount of content that Minecraft offers.

source