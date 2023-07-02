Robot leads orchestra in South Korea for first time

A South Korean robot made its debut as a conductor in the South Korean capital Seoul on Friday. The Machine conducted over sixty musicians during a sold-out concert in front of an enthusiastic audience.

The six-foot-eight-inch robot, named EveR 6, was accompanied by the National Orchestra of Korea. For part of the concert, the instrument was on its own, during an hour and a half it was assisted by a conductor of flesh and blood.

The Robots have already held concerts in other places in the world, most notably in Italy in 2017. The demonstration of the EVeR 6 was a first for South Korea.

EveR 6 emerges from an elevator beneath the stage of the National Theater of Korea. He turned to the audience, bowed, and cheered the 950 spectators.

Throughout the performance, the robot fixed its blue eyes on the musicians without blinking and nodded its head in time to the music. “I wonder if a robot can lead an orchestra without error,” 19-year-old music student Kim Ji-min told AFP news agency. “It was in perfect harmony with the orchestra. It opens a new world for me.

The robot was developed by the Korean State Institute of Industrial Technology. The device is programmed to mimic the movements of a real conductor using motion capture, a technique in which human positions and rotations are recorded via sensors.

The robot is unable to listen or improvise during the concert. The developers hope that the robot will eventually be able to perform activities that haven’t been pre-programmed.