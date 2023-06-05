Rock Werchter 2023: Mumford & Sons, Frukze and Bare replace Stromme, Slowthai and Nathaniel Ratliff & The Night Sweat

While the announcement of festival names can bring great joy, it can also lead to disappointment when an artist leaves the line-up. Rock Werchter had previously announced that Kid Kapichi and Military Gun would be replacing the Destroy Boyz and The Snuts. Some time ago it was announced that Strome would no longer play at the festival, as he had canceled all his shows due to health problems. Of course we completely understand this, but it immediately raised the question of who would replace him. Meanwhile, Slow Thai disappeared from the line-up and now Rock Werchter has announced that Nathaniel Ratliff and The Night Sweats will no longer exist. Luckily the festival organization also has good news in the form of new names.

Rock Werchter now announced that Mumford & Sons Stromae will be replaced on Thursday, July 29. The British band is no stranger to festivals, with their most recent show at Werchter from 2019. Folk rock will provide a cozy and friendly atmosphere as always and for hit seekers even a few moments where you can sing along at the top of your lungs. Mumford & Sons isn’t exactly in the same lane as Strome, but it’s a worthy headliner. It will also be their first European show in three years.

Instead of Nathaniel Ratliff and The Night Sweats, we can expect a performance by Dutch Froukje, Anyone who doesn’t know him yet hasn’t been paying attention to the Dutch language music world in recent years. She recently played a strong set at The Abbey, for which she literally put her living room on stage, and now she can turn Rock Werchter’s sprawling meadow into a cozy garden party with her danceable tunes.

Apart from this, Slow Thai will also be replaced, as the British rapper is due to appear in court following multiple rape allegations. is replaced by Berethrough which we came to know in 2014 the voice kids And is known for his TikTok covers and hits like “Say My Name”. Fans will be able to shout her name at Clubby C on June 30, where Bere gets a chance to start things off that day. This causes a change in KluB C’s schedule (Squid are allowed to play twenty minutes longer), so those who had already drawn up the schedule will be allowed to review it again.

An overview per day per phase (new names in bold):

Thursday 29 June:

main stage: Mumford & Sons – Stormzy – Sam Fender – The 1975 – Pregnant Guy – Compact Disc Dummies – Froukje

The Barn: Charlotte De Witte – Iggy Pop – Warhaus – King Princess – Anna Calvi – Weiss Blood

Club C: Royxop – Aurora – Rae – Ashnikko – Gayle – Holly Humberstone

shield: Military Gun – Picture This – The Rayton – Lil Lotus – Body Type – The Merry Wallpers

Friday June 30:

main stage: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Liam Gallagher – The Black Keys – Kasabian – Black Box Revelation – The Interrupters – The Haunted Youth

The Barn: Editor – Ben Howard – Tamino – Bears Den – Spoon – Cavetown

Club C: Wardruna – Fever Ray – The Who – Viagra Boys – Squid – Bere

shield: Sons – Puppy – Cmat – Hot Milk – Kelsey Carter & Heroine – Awesome

Saturday 1 July:

main stage: Museum – Oscar and the Wolf – Machine Gun Kelly – Paolo Nutini – Interpol – Opposite – XINK

The Barn: Fred Again.. – Xavier Rudd – Sigur Rós – Blackwave. – City and Color – Vintage Trouble

Club C: Dean Lewis – Adekunle Gold – Dope Lemon – Sophie Tucker – Mimi Webb – Danielle Ponder

shield: The Murder Capital – Touch Amore – Just Mustard – Stone – Dead Poets Society – Mayorga

Sunday 2 July:

main stage: Arctic Monkeys – Queens of the Stone Age – Lil Nas X – The Lumineers – Dermot Kennedy – Inhaler – The Driver Era

The Barn: ROSALÍA – Christine and the Queens – Puscifer – Gabriels – Amenera – Tesky Brothers

Club C: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Jacob Collier – JID – Portland – Merol – Pip Millet

shield: Lovejoy – Billy Nomates – Baby Queen – Nova Twins – Kid Kapichi – Ethan Bortnick