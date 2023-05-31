Rock Werchter 2023 – News and Rumors. page 685

Unfortunately, they only play for half an hour. It’s almost over before we get there from Maine. Either you have to rush through each task or keep memorizing the start and end on the mains. Not even really comfortable. Then I would say give them 20 more minutes.

And the rock bands that you can see in the second room of Paradiso and the name Mainstage Rock also definitely make a big difference. There you don’t pay 300 Euro for ticket RW.

Still, I’ll try to check as many tapes as possible. Just don’t assume that the rest of my group feels the same way.

Do Body Type, Military Gun, Lil Lotus (if he really can sing and there’s no autotune), I’ll miss The Raytons unfortunately, but CDW comes first. It’s not so much dancing as it is to go wild.

Who casts squid and awesome at the same time? Then try Hydeus. Race between The Haunted Youth and The Interrupters again, which I also want to see. Then another clash took place with the Viagra Boys and Kelsey Carter. If I reach on time, I’ll go for Kelsey’s. Hu’s hot milk, that’s Hu. I’ll stick with PUP.

Then being in the barn for the editors, Sons has to miss his due. I would love to see that. I guess another collision was not necessary.

Liam clashed with the editors and it clashed with the Sons. All 3 rock bands while other days there are blocks where there is no rock at all and where you have to choose between 2 bands you absolutely do not want to see. Sunday for me

Was Dead Poets Society, Stone, Just Mustard the tough choice or Sigur Rós? The closure of Touche Amore Top, and The Murder Capital is also satisfying.

Sun Kid Kapichi collides with Amenara. Then Amenra. The Nova Twins are good and that’s where the T ends.