Rock Werchter announces Strome’s replacement

Finding a replacement for Strome is debatable whether it is possible. Rock Werchter now has an alternative: the band Mumford & Sons has taken the main stage. The concert at Rock Werchter will be Mumford & Sons’ first European shows in more than three years.

The news that Stromme would not be appearing at Rock Werchter, and by extension stopping his entire tour early, hit fans hard. Fair is fair: therefore it is not easy to find a substitute for the master. The organization behind Rock Werchter knew this too. Finding a replacement for Strome was a nearly impossible task. “The challenge was immense, our programmers went out of their way to determine the best possible replacement.” It is now found in the British band Mumford & Sons. “We are very pleased to announce that Mumford & Sons has accepted the invitation to headline Opening Day.”

Mumford & Sons will be touring Europe from early July, traveling a few days in advance especially for the occasion. In 2019, just before the Corona crisis, the band was already a headliner at Rock Werchter. The now-announced concert on Thursday 29 June will also be their first European shows in more than three years.

From TikTok to Werchter

Another festival news: Frukje and Bere will also be at Rock Werchter 2023. Frookeje will replace Nathaniel Ratliff and The Night Sweats. He canceled his entire tour, except for 1 solo show in England. On Thursday, June 29th, Frucze will be on the main stage. Singer-songwriter Bere, best known through TikTok, will open Clubby C on Friday, June 30.

From Thursday 29 June to Sunday 2 July a four-day Rock Werchter takes place at the Festival Park in Werchter. Bill included: Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Oscar and the Wolf, Queens of the Stone Age, Fred Again, Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Sam Fender, Machine Gun Kelly, Iggy Pop and editors. Saturday and Sunday combi tickets and day tickets have been sold out. There are still day tickets for Thursday and Friday.