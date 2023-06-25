Rock Werchter announces two new party concepts | festivals

festivalsRock Werchter brings a great music mix, and this version will add some parties. The festival introduces two new party concepts to the park: The Towers by Jupiler and Casa Bacardi.

Located on the North West Walls site, between the Towers street art installation by Jupiler. The DJ booth is located at the bottom of the tallest tower. Main stage performances echo the best of party music from Jeroen Deloader, Go Voor in Den Otto, Soul Shakers and Silver Sisters, among others.

Casa Bacardi, which has been present at the festival in a smaller form for many years, continues to grow. The brand new dance tent is located at the back of Festival Park, on a slope, next to the main entrance. The DJ line-up is eclectic. From Latin beats to infectious funk, hot soul and everything in between. Bibi Sek, David Wenk, CC:Disco!, Jareau Vandal, Willie Vertal, Faisal, Tayla Elaine are just a few of the names that provide sultry moments at Casa Bacardi in Rock Werchter.

The full line-up is now available in the Rock Werchter app. The program of parties in The Hive’s Central Park was also presented yesterday. Campers spending the night at The Hive and The Hive Resort will be presented with a fabulous party program by Studio Brussel.

Rock Werchter 2023 will take place at the Festival Park in Werchter from Thursday 29 June to Sunday 2 July. Bill included Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Mumford & Sons, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Oscar and the Wolf, Queens of the Stone Age, Fred Again.., Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Sam Fender, Machine Gun Kelly Are. , Iggy Pop and The Editor. Only tickets left for Thursday 29 June are available on Ticketmaster.be.

