Rock Werchter here – follow the fourth day of Club C, which is closed by the crowd for Merol’s performance

live blog
48 minutes
The club closed for C Merol’s performance.
It promises to be another busy day at Rock Werchter, the last of the festival. Club C is closed due to too large a crowd for Merol’s performance. Previously, The Barn had to be closed several times because there were too many people, leading to the frustration of many festival-goers, who missed the shows and had to follow them on the big screen outside.
Tonight, Lil Nas X, Queen of the Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys, among others, will take the main stage.
17 minutes
WATCH – Memories of Tomorrow: Drumming, shaking and fence crawling is what happened last night at The Barn
18 minutes
In the picture – Ethan Bortnik
JostVH Photography – Jost Van Hoey
31 minutes
In the picture – inhaler
Chris Stassens
32 minutes
In Pics – Tesky Brothers
Chris Stassens
36 minutes
See – Eric is blind, but that doesn’t stop him from coming to Rock Werchter for years. In Studio Brussels Studio, he talks about his favorite music festivals from that year:
See – a report from the day before yesterday about Eric’s celebration experience on the Rock Werchter meadow:
41 minutes
WATCH – Yesterday’s memory, “I’m proud of her”: grandmother Leona (90!) surprises granddaughter Helena van Mayorga at Rock Werchter