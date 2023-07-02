Rock Werchter Review Danielle Ponder in 2023 ★★★★☆

Saturday Afternoon Jehovah Blesses she herself By sending us your apostle Daniel Ponder. to be awakened by one’s heavenly admonition Big Black Mama? Lord have mercy!

sasha van der speeten

at the age of 39 she said danielle ponder He lost his job as a lawyer and signed his first record deal. That was barely 5 years ago. Today she is flying across the globe as one of the most promising soul artists of the moment. At Clubi C he presided over a joyous Eucharist, where even a broken heart tasted like sweet manna.

‘Some Of Us Are Brave’ Was The New York Singer’s Dedication To all the black women around the world. Those who zoomed in on the song’s lyrics amid its sour-sweet gospel saw a raised fist: ‘I say the darker the berry, the sweeter the fruit / The thicker the hair, the deeper the roots / When the queen’s reign comes we bow / Mind our tongue when we speak.’

The rapidly growing audience enjoyed it, to the extent that Ponder himself was surprised. “The last time I played in Belgium it was in a small club of barely 30 people,” she confessed. Grateful applause gave him extra enthusiasm. “We’re going to play some sad, hopeless love songs first,” she winked, “but I promise we’ll end with some soul-elevating.”



image koen kepens

‘Someone Like You’ was so emotional — not Adele’s cover, by the way. But how disappointing? It was like attending an African-American church service in Harlem. Halle-sala-lujah. How can that woman sing! Balm for sad souls.

‘The Only Way Out’ – another juicy hymn that instantly made us feel fiery tongues licking our nipple holes (do not ask) – flown in a ‘walk on by’ manner Isaac Hayes, which also features a rusty blues guitar riff. he dared a fiery gospel version of radiohead‘Creep’ at a rock festival that made tens of us shudder, yes, that really takes guts.



image koen kepens

Ponder put his point otherwise. He sang about suffocating relationships and toxic trafficking, psychological abuse and a lot of heartache. She readily admitted that she had been jailed for six years in such a tenuous love affair, with only playing the piano, navigating in-between, just before starting ‘Only the Lonely’. Dionne Warwick And Mahalia Jackson, Unprecedented.

She laughed when he announced ‘the credits roll’: ‘I picked magic mushrooms, traveled to Salt Lake City and never felt closer to myself than I did then.’ noted. Yes, also that we sat on the lap of God for an hour at Clubby C. in a trance. With a slight smile on the silly face. sweet baby Jesus, We have changed.