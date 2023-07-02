Rock Werchter’s last day, a deadly virus and an extraterrestrial telephone

Because your seating area needs to be maintained too, Humo guides you through the range on small and medium-sized screens every day.

editorial

‘The Pyrenees’



In the Tour’s first week itself, riders will find some of the legendary terrain of the Pyrenees under their wheels, such as the Col d’Espin and the Col du Tourmalet. For the occasion, VRT 1 broadcast a four-part British documentary series about the mountain range on the border between Spain and France.

10:35 pm on VRT 1

‘Rock Werchter’



diving for the last time Michel Cuvelier Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of The Meadow. among others lil nas x, Christine and the Queens, Arctic Monkeys And Queens of the Stone Age Stand on the platform during this last day.

8 p.m. on canvas

‘Infection’



A deadly virus is spreading all over humanity. After the first victim, there is an atmosphere of complete panic. Everyone is doing everything possible to find the vaccine before more deaths. Whereas, a person from an ordinary family becomes immune.

8:25 pm on Play6

‘delete’



Thai science fiction series about betrayed lovers who get their hands on a phone that lets them wipe people out. Their decision is made immediately: they want to use the device to erase their comrades so they can start a new life together. You understand that messing with that extraterrestrial mobile phone is not without consequences.

now on netflix

‘Bridge of Spies’



an American lawyerTom Hanks) is recruited to kill a Soviet spy (mark rylance) to defend in court. Then he has to help the CIA trade the spy for the captured pilot.

10pm on BBC2

