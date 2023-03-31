Rocket appears in new official image of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 ~ Marvel Universe 616

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 director James Gunn has previously spoken about Rocket’s importance to the film and has now revealed that the talking raccoon was one of the main reasons he agreed to return to complete the trilogy. When speaking with Total Film, Gunn explained why Rocket was the most essential element for him to get right when it came to nailing the ensemble’s character arcs. And along with the magazine revealed a new image of the Guardian in his uniform very similar to that of the comics:

“The most important thing for me was Rocket’s story, and then everyone else’s story after that. Rocket is the secret protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy and has always been at the center of that for me; and that’s really rewarding. The reason I came back and I decided to make this movie was because I really felt Rocket’s story needed to be told – and it was left on hold after Vol 2. So that’s the most important thing.

Gunn describes Vol. 3 as a “fully standalone project… for the most part, it works as a story in its own right”. But, he says, “It’s also the end of a trilogy. The first movie is about the mother; the second movie is about the father; and the third movie is about himself. And that’s what this journey is all about…” Time to buckle up for one last ride with this bunch of idiots.

With direction and screenplay by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



