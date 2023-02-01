Rocket League® Sideswipe Season 7 Now Available | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

SAN DIEGO – January 30, 2023 – Season 7 is now available on Rocket League Sideswipe ! Season 7 introduces changes to how the Rocket Pass works, collectible rewards, and a new competitive season.

Season 7 of Rocket League Sideswipe It includes:

Rocket Pass Changes – Rocket Pass progression will no longer reset between seasons and will now be a way to permanently track your progress in the game while earning items. Players will earn items, badges, and a new currency, Tokens, when they level up. Tokens can be used to purchase Seasonal Gifts, which contain random items from previous seasons. For more information, see this recent blog .​

– Rocket Pass progression will no longer reset between seasons and will now be a way to permanently track your progress in the game while earning items. Players will earn items, badges, and a new currency, Tokens, when they level up. Tokens can be used to purchase Seasonal Gifts, which contain random items from previous seasons. For more information, see this .​ Presentation of the Collections – Added a new Collections tab in-game to manage all customization items. When players collect all the items in a category, they will get the corresponding collection reward. For example, if you collect all the power-ups, you will unlock the “Gold Rush” power-up.

– Added a new Collections tab in-game to manage all customization items. When players collect all the items in a category, they will get the corresponding collection reward. For example, if you collect all the power-ups, you will unlock the “Gold Rush” power-up. Season Ranking Changes – the seasons will be shorter, lasting eight weeks each. At the beginning of each season, a gradual rank reset will occur, and players will return to the first level they reached at the end of the previous season.

You can find more information about Season 7 of Rocket League Sideswipe on the blog HERE and download the assets HERE .

About Rocket League

Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Awards of the Year” awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a dynamic hybrid of arcade-style soccer and racing mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid physics-based competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC from the Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes over 500 billion possible customization combinations, a fully featured offline game mode per season, diverse game modes, casual and competitive online play, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.

ABOUT PSYONIX™

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is ​​a critically acclaimed video game developer and leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 15 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the industry’s most successful games, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning action sports hit, Rocket League®.

