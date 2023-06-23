Rocking Linkrovar or exploring Lego like animals: our unforgettable tips for this week (Antwerp)

1/dEUS plays home matches on Linkrover © Koen Bouterse No Jazz Middleheim, Linkerwoofer, Antwerp Zingt or Fire Is Gold this summer, but Live Is Live. With DEUS’ biggest house concert and The War on Drugs’ first Antwerp open-air show, this two-day festival offers its visitors some solid scoops. On 24 and 25 June, the organizers will also welcome Grace Jones, Balthazar, Suede, Belle and Sebastian and Sylvie Kreusch at Linkeroever’s Midenvijver. For those who prefer it a bit quieter and more intimate, there is a second stage with solo performances from Admiral Freeby and Novastar, among others. The Live Is Live festival took place in Zeebrugge for the first time last year. www.liveislive.be

2/ Colorful parade on Turnhoutseebahn ©Victoriano Moreno On June 24 during Borgerio, Borgerhout will show its most colorful side for the fifteenth time. The Turnhoutseebanen is the central axis of the festival, with a fair in the afternoon and a 3 kilometer long parade of folk groups. In the Play-Off Plaza on Lar, children can try sporting activities such as obstacle courses, roller races or sumo wrestling. Young people can let off steam on stage at Den Drink. New this year is a mystical experience tent at the World Market in Eliartsstraat. On the main stage of Mürkensplein, performances and DJs are the icing on the cake. antwerp.be

3/ Plankendale shows animals in Lego © RR For the first time ever in European form, you’ll be visiting Brick Safari in Plankendale from 24 June to 10 September. Here and there you can see animals made of Lego blocks throughout Mechelen Zoo. This temporary exhibit consists mainly of big cats – nine species! – And give life to safari animals. It took about one million Lego bricks to build this alternate Noah’s Ark. Tourists encounter creations such as tigers, lion cubs, a lynx, a leopard, a condor, hyenas, penguins and an impressive elephant weighing 1,088 kg. This massive building of 149,071 blocks was built by five builders in 1,600 hours. www.zooplanckendael.be

4/ Antwerp clashes with Bruges in ‘Minerva for Always’ © Patrick Deru From 30 June to 13 August, visitors to the Fakkeltheater will be immersed in the world of ‘T Stadt’s senior radio, Radio Minerva. Afterwards viva minerva a few summers ago now forever minerva, The channel needs new voices in this old comedy full of old and timeless songs. Pol meets a newcomer who dreams of getting his Bruges dialect on Antwerp Radio. But Antwerp is Antwerp, and Bruges is not West Flemish. You’ll recognize Carrie Goossens, Marilou Mermans, Linda de Ridder, Luke Verhoeven, Eric Gorris and Hans Peter Janssens in the cast. www.hetcherland.be

5/ Harry Styles welcomes fans to Werchter ©AFP Several impressive artists on the Werchter Meadow this month. After P!nk and Bruce Springsteen last weekend, Harry Styles controlled the crowd on June 24. After a first pass at the Sportpaleis, the young deity does his best love on the goAlso visited Belgium. During his nineteen European concerts, Styles took part in arenas and festivals on the continent for the first time. Wet Legs is there as a special guest. The high mass of the rock waits from June 29 to July 2 with Rock Werchter. Outsiders have been called the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop, The Editors, Queens of the Stone Age, and Oscar and the Wolf. livenation.be

6/15 year nuff said in terraced form PAKT © Fred DeBrock The Antwerp comedy, music and spoken word festival Knuff Sed has been running for almost fifteen years. This will be celebrated on June 25 with Feshta, a free festival at the PAKT site. From 12 noon you can wander a creative market in the Groene Quartier, enjoy street theater and children’s entertainment, take part in workshops or guide yourself through a rooftop farm. Since comedy is less popular in the open air, the stage consists mainly of youth music bands and deejays from the Netherlands. Along with Cafetion’s coffee, Standard Pizza’s pizza and specialty Belgian beers, the culinary offerings are not to be missed. www.nuffsaid.be

7/ Nathalie Meskens at Pakavi Park’s birthday © VTM In 1980 a zoo opened in Ballen, Kempen. Until 2019, the domain was known as the Olmens Zoo. After the change, the zoo is now known as Pakawi Park, and it celebrates that birthday on June 24 with additional activities and exhibits until 11 p.m. Animal fans are treated to ‘feed talks’ and birds of prey shows. Kids can dress up and portray themselves during Pakvi photoshoot. The performance was opened by Diana More. She often performs on stage with her husband, Ivo Powles aka Uncle Jeff. Next, Erik Goossens and Nathalie Meyskens, known as actors, showed off their singing skills. www.pakavipark.be

8/ The pink ducklings are ‘racing’ the dock in MAS © Goverts/GMax Agency Worldwide, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. To support research into this, the Pink Duck Race will ‘swam’ at MAS on 25 June. For 5 Euros you can adopt pre-numbered toy ducks. More than 15,000 plastic animals have already received such a coach. On Sunday at 3pm all pink ducklings will be released on the dock in front of MAS. The winner of the race is rewarded with a golden duck studded with diamonds. You can watch the races live or follow them through the Pink Duck Race’s social media channels. pinkduckrace.com

ATV stories to add color to your summer Warren Borgmans. , © Sarah Van Den Elsken Thanks to regional channel ATV, you can enjoy free shows from 26 June at different locations throughout the summer. In principle, the tales take place in the open air, but every so often an indoor venue is also provided. Vare Borgmans and Lou Roman start ATV Narrations on Monday in the meadow in front of the fairy tale house in Rivierenhof. Next, Joost van Heifte (3/7) in Merksheim, Jeroen Verdik (10/7) in Essen, Jeroen Dewulf (31/7) in Adegem, Jan van Louveren (7/8) in Willerijk, Nele Goossens (in Wommelgem) 14/8), Johan Petit (21/8) in Brecht and Nigel Williams (28/8) in Rumst. Brouwerij De Koninck serves you delicious beer. www.gva.be/tellingen