Rod Stewart & Ivete Sangalo announce historic show in São Paulo opening Legends in Concert platform

A new musical project that promises to bring together some of the biggest stars in world music in unprecedented meetings. This is the LEGENDS IN CONCERTnew platform move concertswhich has a partnership in Brazil with the group DCSETwhich debuts this year in September with historical shows in the country.

Under the spotlight of the new platform, Sir Rod Stewartthe legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and singer-songwriter who, with his trademark raspy voice and irresistible hits, remained at the top of the music industry for five decades, and one of the most celebrated female singers in history. of national music, the baiana Ivete Sangalo. The show will take place at Saturdayday September 30th, in São Pauloat the Allianz Parque.

O Legends In Concert is another achievement of MOVE CONCERTS sponsored by Porto Bank. Tickets will be pre-sold for credit card customers Porto Bank from April 17that 10 am, and general sale from April 19that 10am, via livepass.com.br.

rod maintains an active concert schedule all over the world. In his current presentations, the man already known as “The King of Radios”, such as the number of world successes in his five decades of career, offers the public a selection of hits that take turns between making the public dance and rocking hearts in love.

Already Ivete will offer the public a special show, with great percussion solos, synchronism between all the elements of the stage – Light, Led and Sound, visual animations and sensorial experiences for the public. In the repertoire, the authorial songs that make up the EP “Chega Mais”, such as Cria Da Ivete, Rua da Saudade and Só Love, great hits, and the classics that marked these 30 years of Ivete’s career. Like all shows of “Mainha”, unmissable.

The presentation of the artists in São Paulo it will also end with a more than special meeting between the two on stage, which will offer the audience some surprises.

Rod Stewart will also perform in September 29th in Ribeirão Pretoat Euro Bike Arena, with tickets on sale from April 19th.

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the most successful artists in recorded music history, with over 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting transcended all genres of popular music, including rock, folk, soul, R&B and the Great American Songbook, making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of your career.

Rod Stewart has an impressive collection of hits, songs like “Maggie May”, “I Don’t Want to Talk About It”, “Sailing”, “Young Turks”, “Baby Jane”, “Tonight is The Night”, ” You’re in My Heart”, “Rhythm of My Heart”, “Forever Young”, “Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt me)”, “Every Beat Of My Heart”, among many others. Rod occupies the 23rd position on the list of the best artists of all history, according to the Billboard list. Among her best-selling songs is the 1978 hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, which reached No. 1 in virtually every country and sold over four million copies.

Football is his great passion after music. He has many friends among Brazilian players and has already stated that he supports Fluminense in Brazil and is a passionate fan of Glasgow Celtic Football Club.

His passages through the country are historic, including the performance at the first Rock In Rio, in 1985 (he would return to the festival’s stages 30 years later, in 2015) and the mega show on New Year’s Eve on Copacabana Beach, between 94 and 95, for an audience of more than 3.5 million people – in what is considered by the Guinness Book of Records as the largest musical concert by a single artist of all time.

Stewart has won several of the industry’s top awards, including two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, GRAMMY™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he became officially “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Ivete Sangalo

The Bahian Ivete Sangalo is today one of the greatest singers in the history of the country and one of the most outstanding celebrities in Brazil. With almost 30 years of career, a lot has happened in this period, making her one of the most outstanding celebrities in Brazil.

It has sold more than 18 million copies, received more than 200 national and international awards, such as the Latin Grammy and Shorty Awards, and performs an average of 10 shows per month (elected in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as “Best Show”, at the Young Brazilian Award).

A GFK survey pointed out that 75% of respondents see Ivete as “at the height of her career” or in “total ascension”. A survey by the magazine “Seleções”, in partnership with Datafolha, places Ivete as the most reliable singer in the country for three years in a row (2017, 2018 and 2019) according to readers, and in a poll on the Billboard Brasil website, she was elected by the public as the most complete artist in Brazil.

Ivete explores different artistic genres. She was in charge of television programs such as Estação Globo, Planeta Xuxa and Superbonita, in addition to being a judge on the SuperStar program, coach of The Voice Kids and The Voice Brasil.

More recently, she hosted Música Boa Ao Vivo, for the first time in Salvador, and is the host of the hit The Masked Singer, which is airing its third season. As an actress, she has participated in films (Crô – O Filme), soap operas (Paraíso Tropical and Gabriela) and participation in series (Brasileiras, Vai que Cola and Brava Gente), among others.

In addition, she performed the dubbing of one of the characters in the film Aviões, by Disney and is the voice actress of Smurf-Magnólia, in the film Os Smurfs e A Vila Perdida. The Bahian was also chosen to give the voice to the opening track of the animation “Ducktales – The adventure hunters”, from the Disney Channel. In addition to the Portuguese version, Ivete also recorded a Spanish version for Latin America. She also participated and won her character in the cartoon Mundo Bita.

These are facets of this Bahian woman who loves music and being close to her legion of fans conquered throughout her career. In all, there are more than 300 registered fan clubs and their social networks have more than 68 million followers. Always present and active, the singer uses the tool to keep closer to her fans.

2023 has already started off hectic. On the 5th of the first month of the year he recorded “Chega Mais”. There were more than 600 invited fans, in addition to friends, journalists, influencers and celebrities. The audience jumped, cheered and sweated to the sound of Cria Da Ivete, Batucada, Rua da Saudade, Vai Ferver, Se Saia and Só Love. The EP was released on January 19th and the songs became hits at Carnival in Salvador and Brazil, especially the song ”Cria da Ivete” which reached the TOP25 of Spotify Brazil.

After two years without Carnival, Ivete Sangalo returned to the trio with the theme “De Volta Para o Futuro”, the singer kicked off the 2023 festivities with the trio Pipoca da Ivete (which was televised throughout Brazil by TV Globo and Globoplay) and with Bloco Coruja that made the revelers party in two days at Circuito Barra/Ondina.

move concerts

Considered one of the main concert promoters in Latin America, move concerts, which has a partnership in Brazil with the DCSET group, has built an extensive network in Latin America and promoted the passage of large tours across the continent. The company has already taken more than 8 million people to concerts and brought to the country more than 230 tours of great names in the world of music such as Lionel Richie, Iron Maiden, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Michael Bublé, Norah Jones, Katy Perry among others, in addition to festivals such as Maximus Festival, Z Festival and Summer Soul Festival. The company also operates in the creation of special contents, management of artists and sport management. The partnership formed between the DCSET group and the promoter brought more commercial and strategic strength to the company, expanding its participation in the events market in the country and making the resumption of major events even more significant, to meet the high expectations of the public.

Harbor

Porto is more than an insurance company, it is an ecosystem of protection service solutions with embedded technology to improve and facilitate the customer experience. With more than 75 years in the market, the company has three business verticals: Porto Seguro, Porto Saúde and Porto Bank. In addition to 12.3 million unique customers, 13,000 employees, 13,000 providers and 33,000 partner brokers, the company also has 55 branches and regional offices throughout Brazil. Altogether 27 companies are part of the Porto Seguro universe – among them: Azul Seguros, Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência and Porto Seguro Uruguay. In 2022, the Company had revenue of R＄28.0 billion and net profit of R＄1.13 billion. It is time to accelerate growth and expand new business fronts to launch more and more innovative products and to be more and more a safe haven for people and their dreams.

SERVICE

City: São Paulo Brazil

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Local: Allianz Parque

Hours (subject to change)

Opening of Gates: 4:30 pm

Show Ivete Sangalo: 7:15 pm

Show Rod Stewart: 21:00

Pre sale Porto Bank credit card customers start: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10 am

Pre sale Porto Bank credit card customers ends: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 09:59

general sale: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10:00 am

Tickets:

Cad. Diamond – BRL 1,100.00

Cad. half price diamond – BRL 550.00

Cad. Gold – BRL 920.00

Cad. half-price gold – BRL 460.00

Cad. Silver – BRL 760.00

Cad. half price silver – BRL 380.00

Cad. Bronze – BRL 680.00

Cad. half price bronze – BRL 340.00

Cad. side level 1 – BRL 720.00

Cad. Half-entrance side level 1 – BRL 360.00

Cad. central level 1 – BRL 600.00

Cad. Level 1 mid-entrance center – BRL 300.00

Cad. Higher – BRL 320.00

Cad. Upper half-price – BRL 160.00

