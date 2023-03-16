Rodrigo Figueroa Reyes from FiReSPORTS: If there is a powerful idea, the business model is achieved

One of the concerns expressed by Rodrigo Figueroa Reyes, CEO of FiReSPORTS, is the distance between brands and content creators. Rodrigo, who participates in the MAFIZ framed in the Malaga Festival, warns that at some point this reality must change and promote more meetings with advertisers at festivals.

“You have to start teaching brands that they can be co-producers of content and organically” says Rodrigo.

FiReSPORTS is a comprehensive esports organization (esports) owner of the most important Counter Strike League in Latin America (including Brazil), also owner of an industry award called Premios Crack, of a women’s team from Valorant, of a Gaming Center in Buenos Aires, edit the section of gaming and esports of Infobae and produce content and links for publishers such as Riot Games, Ubisoft and Giants gaming, among others.

Although the content can be monetized in another way, it asks brands to be a little more encouraged in the world of esports. “If there is a powerful idea, the business model is achieved. The ones that came to light are the ones that had a powerful idea. The brand with only one sponsorship and putting the logo is no longer enough, so you have to generate content for that brand to be part of the ecosystem. A mark arrives and in this young world everyone applauds, totally different from the old world”.

Another point that Rodrigo warns is that in order to be able to make content, you have to become a producer or with your own products. “Agencies in audiovisual content or esports are quite lost, and it is not yet possible to demonstrate that the content of a brand works as well or better than a spots advertising”.