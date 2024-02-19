Rodrigo Huesca may have sparked interest at Feyenoord

Mexico City. ,

resurrection of blue Cross in the tournament Completion 2024 This has been one of the pleasant surprises of this semester. Well, they are not the current leaders of the competition, under the orders of the Argentinian strategist Martin Anselmi, But many of their players have shown themselves in excellent condition. Even one of them might have caught people’s attention Feyenoord of the Netherlands And this element will be the Mexican midfielder Rodrigo huescas.

Will Heuskas be a new Feyenoord player?

The 20-year-old has been one of the most outstanding national youth football players Machine During the last tournament. Also one of the players who are responsible for making the name famous Mexico in the celestial constellation, together Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodriguez, Eric Lira, among others.

Therefore, he has managed in recent years to present himself as one of the Mexican football players who can make the leap to European football. During the broadcast of The Machine Podcast, hosted by JayAviar Alarcon, Paco Villa, Adrian Esparza and Emmanuel “Tito” Villa, The latter revealed that rodrigo huescas would have caught the attention of Feyenoord Of the Eredivisie.

Same information as confirmed by the commenter TUDN David Feitelson, Who expressed: “From the report Rotterdam: Rodrigo Heuskas, young footballer blue Cross, may be the target of Feyenoord For him next summer,, Therefore, the former member of ESPN may have already set the departure date for the Mexican midfielder.

In the event that the transfer of Rodrigo Huescas, Will follow in the footsteps of our compatriots santiago jimenez who after becoming champion Liga MX with blue Cross he went abroad to play Feyenoord From Netherlands. During his first season with “La Legion” Santi managed to increase Eredivisie title Became his team’s top scorer and named player of the year.