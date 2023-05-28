Roel van Velzen sees ‘the most beautiful side of music’ in Zing!

Roel van Velzen (45) believes that singing harmony is the most beautiful of all musical aspects, and it’s true ‘Zing!’ revolves around. The singer talks to ANP in response to the EO program starting Saturday evening on NPO 1.

“If people ask me to explain it in one sentence, it is that you get an idea of ​​what happens on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in music centers and associations in the Netherlands”

In Sing! Singing groups from all over the Netherlands are central, which get a big stage with the help of mentors Roel, Glenn Faria and Tania Kraus. “If people ask me to explain it in one sentence, it’s that you get an idea of ​​what happens on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at music centers and associations in the Netherlands,” says the singer. “And how much creative talent there is musically in the Netherlands.”



When asked whether singing groups do not have a slightly dusty image, van Veljen responds in the negative. “I knew there was more to the experience than just the image you get when you hear the word,” he says. “There may be some dustiness in it, but if this program does anything, it’s blowing off the dust and showing how funny it is. And how incredibly diverse it is.”

“It goes from gospel to pop, from opera to musicals and back to rock,” he clarifies. “And from a choir with singing students to ages people singing together, then to hearing a surprise version of the latest Ed Sheeran. And what I really love is that ages vary The youngest participant is 15 and the oldest is 83.”



The singer is “really hugely impressed” by the quality of all those groups. “It’s either good or really good. There’s really no mess, no crisis-worthy situation,” he says. “Each episode opens with all the groups participating at the same time. In the beginning, there are about 300 participants per episode. When they start singing together, I feel a huge amount of happiness hormones being released. are happening.”



And even though groups compete for the winner’s spot, the lack of a real prize for Roel is a huge plus in the program. “The winning singing group only gets a cup and a respectable title. So no career is promised,” he explains. “So you get people who want to share something rather than people who come and get something.”



