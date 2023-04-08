ROG Ally, the new portable gaming device from Asus

Asus’ ROG line of gaming-focused hardware is already established with its phones and laptops. Now the company is taking on Valve’s Steam Deck with the introduction of its own handheld gaming device.

The ROG Ally made its debut on Saturday, and as of yesterday, it’s available at Best Buy, though it’s not yet available for pre-order. On paper, the Ally has a similar build to the Steam Deck, but there are several differences that could give it the edge over Valve’s hardware.

The Ally is powered by a custom AMD Zen 4 APU that is a step up from Steam Deck’s Zen 2 APU, according to a video posted by YouTuber Dave2D, who had access to a prototype. Both devices have a 7-inch screen, but the Ally’s is brighter, boasting a 1,080p screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Ally’s fan noise has also decreased considerably.

Unlike the Steam Deck, the Ally will have no touchpads and will instead have the standard two analog sticks. It will also run Windows 11 which means it will be easier to run more games than Steam OS even though it won’t be as gaming focused. At home, the Ally can be connected to an external GPU which will provide even more power when gaming.

Asus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company hasn’t provided a release date or pricing details, but according to Dave2D, Asus says it will be “competitively” priced.