Roger Clemens pitches and dominates in Houston

Minute Maid Park Home Houston Astros Received an exciting commitment that will go down in history for a performance from the mound of legend roger clemens, Yes, after several years of retirement, the American pitcher took the mound and started looking effective.

Party Animals and Savannah BananasFaces were seen at a venue between the Banana Ball and the premiere of the show major League Baseball, the game was a winning experience for the locals. During this, roger clemens He appeared as a reliever and scored zero.

References for related Serpentine players new York Yankees He performed his memorable career in the big tent for many years. During his career, he won seven Cy Young Awards and earned 11 All-Star Game selections. mlb, He reached nearly five thousand innings, struck out over four thousand batters, and recorded an ERA of 3.12.

Roger Clemens maintains Savanna Banana lead

At the top of the second entry, roger clemens He came to throw wearing yellow clothes. He inherited two runners and two outs, but still took advantage of the situation. He defeated the only opponent he faced on a full count and ultimately failed 1–3. At that time his team was ahead on the scoreboard by a small margin.

You may be interested in: Silenced Milwaukee: Julio Rodriguez’s home run extends Seattle’s lead

And if that wasn’t enough, roy oswalt Who also established himself as a great pitcher, especially Houston AstrosSaw the game action.

Savanna BananasIn the end he won in the presence of 41 fans. Similarly, on the team’s official accounts on social networks notes Gratitude to the greats of the major leagues, Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt, Additionally, he also revealed that he would be headed to Baton Rouge to face his next commitment.

These teams are part of a group of organizations that organize exhibition games in the United States. For these meetings, there was participation of celebrities and some players who passed through Chief. In practical terms, it is defined as a baseball show that has certain measures in place to meet every commitment.

You may also be interested in: Breaking News: Miami Marlins Sign Reliever Mychal Givens