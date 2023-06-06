Roland Garros. Alcaraz also wins in second round, Mertens meets Pegula in third round (WTA 3)

Alcaraz to concede a set but easily advances to third round on aggregate

Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 1), one of the top favorites for the men’s title, has qualified for the third round with relative ease. The Spaniard lost the second set against Japanese Taro Daniel (3–6), but won the other three sets with solid scores (6–1, 6–1 and 6–2). Both gentlemen also lined up with their gradual tweener – a stroke in which the ball is played between the legs.

Alcaraz with Tweener , © Reuters

French women’s Hope Garcia (WTA 5) fell in second round

To the great disappointment of the French public, world number five Caroline Garcia failed to qualify for the third round. However, in her match against Ana Blinkova (WTA 56), she started well and won the first set 6-4. However, the second set belonged to Blonkova and the 24-year-old Russian prevailed in the third set as well. Garcia was able to clear a few match balls on a 5–4 deficit, but it stalled on execution. Blinkova eventually won the third set 7–5 and advanced to the third round.

Sabalenka (WTA 2) settles with Shaymanovich in two sets

In principle, Brazilian Irina Shimanovich (WTA 214) was absolutely no problem for Aryna Sabalenka, one of the top favorites for the women’s title. It was a bit disappointing for the Belarusian player, who had a bit of trouble with the Brazilian in the first set. Sabalenka managed to win the set 7–5. In the second set it became much easier for the world number two, resulting in a 6–2 set victory.

© Reuters

American pair Gauff and Pegula qualified for the second round of doubles without any problems

Coco Gauff (WTA 6) and Jessica Pegula (WTA 3) have easily qualified for the second round in doubles. The two American players, also active in singles and counted among the outsiders for the win, beat Laura Sigmund and Vera Zvonareva in two sets (6–2 twice). Earlier in the day, Pegula qualified for the third round in singles, where she will face Elise Mertens.

© EPA-EFE

World number one in doubles Krejcikova and Siniakova bowed out in the first round

The Czech pair Krejčíková and Siniaková still took the first set 6–3, but then the match completely turned around. Eikeri and Hozumi then won set two 6–2, sending home Krejčíková and Siniaková. Siniakova was struggling with her forehand due to a wrist injury she was battling, which may explain her defeat. In 2022, both have won all the three Grand Slams (Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) that they have contested and also won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Mertens meets Jessica Pegula (WTA 3) in the third round

Pegula, the world number three, advanced to the third round after her rival Camila Giorgi retired with a right knee injury. At that time only one set was completed, which was won by Pegula 6-2. In the third round, the American will face our compatriot Elise Mertens, who won her match against Camila Osorio in two sets (6-3 and 7-6).

©AFP

Tsitsipás easily takes care of the Carballés Baena.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 5) advanced to the third round without much trouble. The Greek took the first set relatively easily 6-3 in his match against Roberto Carballes Baena (ATP 57). In the second set, the Spaniard was able to force a tiebreak, but that too fell to Tsitsipas. In the third set, Carballés Baena had a spring broken and so Tsitsipas was able to win that set 6–2 to win his ticket to the third round.

Gael Monfils wins marathon match of the night

The long-injured 36-year-old Monfils (ATP 394) managed to seal his place at Roland Garros through his protected ranking. The Frenchman, who was whitewashed 6-3 in the first set, thrilled Court Philippe Chartier by winning the next two sets: 6-3, 7-5.

But the French, who made it to the semi-finals in Port d’Auteuil in 2008, proved unable to cope with the Argentine counter-attack. Baez won the fourth set 6–1 in 27 minutes. In the final set, trailing 4–0 at 30–40, Monfils won four games in what appeared to be a last-ditch effort, before Sebastien Baez took the lead again with a break point and ended the match. Made it 5-4 to do. serve.

After this, Monfils did the almost impossible by winning the last three games. The match lasted for 3 hours 47 minutes and ended at 0:20 am. In the next match, he will face Dane Holger Roon, who is ranked sixth in the world rankings.