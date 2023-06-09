Roland Garros. Casper Ruud beats Holger Roon again in four sets

Casper Ruud (ATP 4) has qualified as the fourth and final player for the semi-finals of the Roland-Garros Grand Slam tournament. The 24-year-old Norwegian won his quarter-final against Dane Holger Roon (ATP 6) in four sets on Wednesday evening after 2 hours 44 minutes: 6-1, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3.

In the semi-finals, Ruud meets German Alexander Zverev (ATP 27). Earlier in the day, the latter took the measure of Argentina’s Tomás Martín Etcheverry (ATP 49) in a four-setter. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (ATP-1) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (ATP-3) are face to face in the second semi-final.

The bill between Rooney and Rood was a re-run of the previous year’s quarter-finals. Then the Norwegian also defeated the Dane in four sets. Rude would eventually fall victim to Spanish gravel king Rafael Nadal in the final.

