Role of online games in a post-pandemic era

The boom that online games have had in recent years is incredible, especially since the confinement due to the pandemic, when people in the midst of all their free time began to play almost anything, many chose to entertain themselves on sports and entertainment platforms. casino, and easy registration game is one of the favorite places for players.

The video game and online gaming industry took advantage of this incredible growth to release a wide variety of game titles.

The casinos chose to reach their customers through mobile applications in which they can play all the games that are available in their physical casinos.

On the other hand, big video game brands such as Riot Games focused on preparing and later launching a mobile version of their flagship game League of Legends.

Since then, the popularity of online video games has increased by 75%.

The numerous entertainment options that existed were condensed into a few that could be done inside our homes during the long months of confinement caused by the quarantines imposed by the pandemic.

Among these video games, multiplayer was undoubtedly the most popular mode during the pandemic because, in a sense, it was the only way that players could meet up with their friends.

And it is now official that the pandemic marked a “tipping point” for the consumption of video games in all demographic segments thanks to research.

In honor of this, World Video Game Day is now celebrated on August 29. Especially the online multiplayer.

Growth of online games and video games

One of the winners of the pandemic is the video game industry. If it was already expanding, the restrictions forced it to gain millions of followers around the world since 2020, with more than 3.1 billion consumers globally.

Which means that users of online games and video games outnumbered and valued both the movie industry and the sports industry combined; last year’s growth was forecast to be between 10% and 15%.

And for this current year, a growth of 20% is estimated with respect to previous years.

eSports and its impact

The appearance of eSports, competitions, online casinos and their global tournaments and all the variety of games, is nothing more than the migration of activities to the internet.

Despite the fact that what was experienced around the world during the pandemic was quite unfortunate for many, it cannot be denied that it forced people to change their daily lives.

In particular, migration to the digital world has been one of the great benefits, remote jobs, streaming platforms with movie premieres in the best cinema style, applications for ordering and delivering food at home and many other things have come to stay and in many cases make life easier for many.

On the other hand, the inclusion of new technologies such as AI in the daily life of many jobs, including the video game industry, can be said to be thanks to the post-pandemic effects.