Rolling Loud 2023: Kendrick Lamar blows away the skeptics

Well dear woo ha fanatics who decided to stay home: your loss, because the arrival of Kendrick Lamar alone is worth that move. This is the headliner of your dreams for every hip-hop festival, the rapper who truly transcends all genres and generations, the greatest talent of his generation, an artist who can instantly turn every second act on Rolling Loud into a supporting act. gives. This becomes immediately apparent at 21.15, when he enters the large parking lot that has been converted into the main stage with the ‘N95’, and succinctly says: What’s left when you throw away those silly ornaments Is? ‘Concocted Streams’ and ‘Microwave Memes’? Chanel accessories, Birkin bags, all that beauty? ‘You’re so ugly!’, Rolling Loud roars as if in collaboration with King Kendrick. so be it. With that tune he expresses criticism of the nihilistic, capitalistic attitudes within hip-hop culture, and of course himself. Or do people here understand it? no idea. his latest album Mr. Morrell and the Big Steppers It was initially hailed as a complex record – and it is -, but today tunes like ‘N95 ‘Rich Spirit’ and ‘Die Hard’ are simply rapping from start to finish. It’s wonderful to see how Kendrick stays quiet and asks the crowd to finish his talk. Sure Kendrick, we do. It’s also amazing how some of the guys up front have memorized the perfect tongue twister like ‘Worldwide Steppers’ and scream out loud over that barely copyable beat. ‘I’m a killer, he’s a killer, he’s a killer, bitch. We some killer, walking zombies try to scratch that itch.’

Mind you, this time Kendrick isn’t putting on a grand performance like the one he gave twice last October at the Ziggo Dome. No, really: most of the time he’s alone on stage, in front of a colorful canvas with paintings by Henry Taylor, an African-American artist recording black history. From time to time little men wearing strange Kendrick masks, with monstrously open mouths, dance around him. In the craziest, wooden choreo they fall sideways, skateboard across the stage, tackle each other and rock out to ‘Humble’. There are fireworks, of course there are fireworks. And those who perk up their ears swear to hear a band with live guitars and thumping drums. Hey, is there a band playing in the wings?! Fat. And yet, overall, the production feels limited in comparison to the Ziggo Dome show.

It doesn’t matter, because the most important thing is definitely Kendrick’s self-controlled rap. In rock-hard bangers on which the tarmac starts to shake dangerously from the giant moshpit. In tunes we know from the past. in more introspective tunes. He doesn’t miss a word, is exceptionally well versed and raps as we know him: sharper than a Japanese chef’s knife. Great headliner on a day when almost none of the acts really fall into the basket.