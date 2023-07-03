Rolling Loud 2023: Razors for Travis Scott and Pink Tape

Are there any other flavors today? For this we have to go to the Dutch, who have taken a more prominent place in programming than yesterday. It’s the two Rotterdam groups ADF Family and Kevin & Friends that have the best places, late at night, and leap A huge crowd can be expected on the main stage. He may be the most eccentric of all Rolling Loud’s artists this year, but because his song-centric style isn’t quite in line with the rest of the program, it’s worth noting that – except for ‘Scary’ – there’s very little to be shared. This is when Lizpe leaves space for the audience to complete their sentences.

no, in that regard, adf family from his New Wave collaborator Ronnie Flex the more accurate the better. It is at its peak continuously for forty-five minutes. together with Carties They opened their family party with ‘Valen in de Klub’, ‘Opkomen’ and ‘Dat doen we neit mir’, three of their most talked about records, before passing the mic. Jiri11 Which throws a bunch of ANBU rammers behind it. then it’s his brother adf samsky who, together with other ADF members, played a bouquet of songs from their debut album fresh prince van noord is allowed to do, after which Ronnie does so lil klein And Chivv finish. ‘No Hook 3’ turns out to be a victory lap and the job is done!

Kevin Keeps her close to him. Having performed a lot in recent years with his backing band The Animals, he is the absolute center of his show tonight, despite the inclusion of ‘And Friends’. In the second part he is assisted by a classmate Cornerpure singing Yed Lauren Even more Idli, who ends the day here with Kevin, after starting the day with sensitive yet danceable new tracks like ‘Stars’ and ‘Amazin’. Idali proves to be Dutch Drake.

Rolling Loud Rotterdam have shown themselves over the past two days to be worthy successors to the WOO HAH! Admittedly, the two warehouses and their parking lot have a somewhat cooler atmosphere than the woods and lake of Beekse Bergen, but with two dreamy headliners at the extremes of the contemporary American hip-hop spectrum, an audience that appreciates both the textual ingenuity and Does a bunch of crazy moshpits and Dutch guys doing something special especially for this festival, it’s a festival to look forward to next year.