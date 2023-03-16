Romania host of the World Esports Championship

The International Esports Federation (IESF) has announced that Romania will host the World Esports Championship of 2023. The tournament, organized by the IESF, will take place in Lași, Romania, and will feature competitions from eFootball, Dota 2, Tekken, Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile and CS:GO. In addition, in its 15th edition, the IESF will organize a CS:GO Women’s World Championship.

Of the August 24 to September 4he IESF World Esports Championship will be held in the Digital Throne. Furthermore, it is expected that more than 20,000 esports fans attend this event of ten days long.

Unlike the more traditional esports tournaments, this event has teams made up of nationalities, that is, the players do not have to belong to the same organization. Even so, many of the rosters are usually made up of players from the same team.

In last year’s edition, North Macedonia emerged victorious in CS:GO, while Indonesia prevailed in Mobile Legends. This is the second time that the IESF celebrates its world championships in Romania. The 2013 tournament took place in Bucharest with competitions from League of Legends, Alliance of Valiant Arms, StarCraft II, and Tekken Tag Tournament 2.

The global prize of the event will be $500,000 to distribute, similar to that of the 2022 edition that took place in Bali, Indonesia.