Romano Postema’s dream is still alive at FC Groningen. ‘That’s still the end goal’

Romano Postema is back at FC Groningen. After not having the best time of his career at Kerkrade, the youngster is still eager to make his dream come true at his FC.

He has a patent on this: making preparation fun. Romano Postema is clearly flourishing in the honeymoon conditions of the new football season. The lone 21-year-old striker has already crowned himself the top-scorer of the exhibition campaign in the 2019-2020 season when he struck eight at the age of seventeen and thrilled many hearts.

He also got ease in the later preparations. It is sometimes reminiscent of Romano Postema whom he has known from his youth at FC Groningen. He then effortlessly scored 31 goals in a season leading FC Groningen’s under-17s to the national Premier League championship.

Crack

Expectations were always high. Yet this born-and-bred Groninger didn’t want to work with him when push came to shove and it was all about the real thing. Although he has already made 48 Premier League appearances in the main team of FC Groningen, he has yet to find any definite success. The loan spell at FC Den Bosch was quite successful in the 2020–2021 season with twelve goals and eight assists in 28 games, but the goalscorer ended up on the bench following the departure of trainer Jürgen Streipel last season at Roda JC.

But Postema is relentless. The attacker still has a contract with FC Groningen until mid-2025 and is determined to make his dream a reality. ,,What is that dream?”, the ruddy striker repeats the question. ,,Definitely a permanent starting place in the first team of FC Groningen. It was my deepest desire when I started in the youth academy as a little boy and it is still the ultimate goal.

Second striker?

So Dick Lukkinen can get his chest wet in the coming weeks, starting on Wednesday evening in Anen where FC Groningen practice against the local amateur club. FC Groningen are still on the lookout for another striker besides Kevin Van Veen, including Speckenburg top scorer Floris van der Linden, but as far as Postema is concerned, the club need look no further. He is looking forward to scoring again in the upcoming friendlies. Lukin has indicated that he wants to give that opportunity to students from the home soil.

,,I feel very good about myself, I am happy to be back in my city”, says Postema, who has not had the best of his career in recent months in distant Kerkrade. “I really wanted to go back in the winter, but in the end it didn’t happen. There was still half a year left. I was not feeling well now. Initially I played everything. When a new coach came, he said that I was being replaced because he was going to play with a striker. He closed the door for me. Since then I have been looking forward to returning to my house in Levenborg, which I bought just before moving to Limburg.

have a surprise

As he languished in Limburg, Postema saw his northern footballing pride completely eroded. ,,I had very little contact with the boys here, but I watched every game. I was just as surprised as any other FC Groningen supporter how the play unfolded. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. Until a few games before the end, I never thought this could happen. no one right? And yet it happened.”

There is hardly any talk about relegation at FC Groningen. On Saturday, Lukin and his staff and selection set to work with renewed courage in a new reality of which Postema is a part. , ”A fresh start”, agrees Postema. “I notice it in everything. a good group. Everyone is looking forward to the new season, hopefully we can close it next year on a high note.”

highly motivated

As mentioned, the striker has been completely focused on making the most of his opportunities during his preparation. “During the previous preparations, scoring goals has never been a problem, so let’s hope that is the case again in the near future. And, of course, that line has to continue. This is bound to happen. If it doesn’t work, I don’t know. I only have one year left on my contract after this season and I would love to stay here in Groningen. In any case, I’m highly motivated to make some of this and show it off. Maybe it’s now or never. Then again, that dream is still there. It stays on my mind. I will continue to be a boy of this club.”