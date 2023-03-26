romantic comedy hair trend

the name trend rom-com hair (romantic comedy hair) is gaining ground among celebrities and tv series. It’s that voluminous hair with movement like Julia Roberts, or Jennifer Lopez’s perfect buns. Bringing an idea of ​​little effort but impeccable.

Hairdresser Celso Kamura chatted with Claudia magazine about the rom-com hair. “Beauty, like fashion, is cyclical, it comes and goes.”

Some trends from the 2000s are present again in our daily lives. Classic movie hairstyles are getting a new face on actresses like Jenna Ortega.

“We are in an era where individuality and naturalness are reigning, mainly because of the pandemic. What we see now is a comeback of some very famous hairstyles in the past, such as the butterfly, which is nothing more than Farrah Fawcett’s hair, Brigitte Bardot’s bangs, the curve cut, which is the brushed inward part, famous Rachel’s cut from Friends“, says Kamura.

At the rom-com it is worth betting on barrettes, bows and hair tails and on the natural texture of the strands.

Celso Kamura says that some of the submissions are possible to do alone at home: “This polished brush, by Eva Mendes in Hitch: O Conselheiro Amoroso is the new fashion in the salon, it is easy to reproduce at home, but you need to be skillful with the brush and the dryer.”

Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman”. Photo: Reproduction/Internet

Of Julia Roberts’ curls, he says this one is “a reality 9 out of 10 girls with long curly hair, the day after you’ve washed and styled. This natural mess of curly hair is what I think is most beautiful. Curly hair has a life of its own and we have to learn to deal with it, take care of it and value it”.

Curly hair finish

For those with curly hair, Kamura advises using the technique called papelote. “It’s with paperwork that we make curls and not with curling irons. With babyliss, we make waves in the hair. To make the papelote is easy, but you need to be careful”, warns the hairdresser.

“Separate thinner strands of hair and roll them with your finger, making rolls, wrap in aluminum foil and press with a flat iron for about 30 seconds and let it cool. Do this all over your head and then release with your fingers. Looks amazing messy curly hair”, teaches. “You just need to be careful with the side you’re going to roll the roll. My tip is to roll it out, neither down nor up, so the hair will fall better. It’s for those who want that super volume on their hair.”

Now, if you prefer a style more like Eva Mendez or Jenna Ortega, well brushed, Celso also teaches: “For a brush, you need to wash the wires well, use a thermal protector, dry by brushing the wires, then make a super smooth brush, finish with hair oil and setting spray to keep the wires intact for longer.”

Cover photo: Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes. Playback: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images