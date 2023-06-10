Romelu Lukaku’s last words before the final: “My education at Anderlecht prepared me for this moment”

No, Romelu Lukaku says he is not worried. What’s more, the Champions League final is a career pinnacle for which Anderlecht has prepared him, he says in conversation with Pickaxe + Sports,

Live. Follow the run-up to the Champions League final here!

Whether or not this will be his last game for Internazionale, the Chelsea mercenaries do not know. and substitute? “I don’t really know. I am ready in any case and at the disposal of the trainer,” Romelu Lukaku said in an interview with Thomas Chatel Pickaxe + SportsWhose live telecast will be done during the live telecast on Saturday evening.

Martinez with Lukaku. , © AP

“It has been a tough five months with my injury. After all, I am an explosive player. We have done important work with the physical trainers and now the team is doing well. I hope we can finish the season well.” But, he adds: “It’s tough. Manchester City is a very complete team. We are also in good times. In the league, we got good results against the big teams. We were able to show our quality in the Champions League. We have prepared well. Now it depends on the situation of the match.”

An app for Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t left yet, Lukaku also said. “No. I have known Kevin for so long. I have been playing against him since the age of fourteen. Now the scenario is different but otherwise there is no tension. I am relaxed for this final.”

Lukaku speaks for the last time before the final.

Thanks to Anderlecht and his parents

Could he have ever dreamed as a youngster at Anderlecht that he would one day reach the final of the Champions League? Lukaku, honest as ever: “To be honest, yes. The training in Anderlecht is incredible. From an early age, you are prepared to rise to the top. We have always won tournaments. If I saw Vincent Kompany or Anthony Vanden Borre, I wanted to be next. And after me all those others came. At that age you are prepared for such moments.”

But first of all he is grateful to his parents. “My parents have often encouraged me to follow my dreams. It is a proud moment for him. Despite all the sacrifices and hard times ever since I was a child, we always had hope. Now that I’m in this position, it’s beautiful.”