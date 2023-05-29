Romelu Lukaku’s pictures with famous American pop star Megan Thee Stallion are going viral

Pictures of Romelu Lukaku with famous American rapper, singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion surfaced on social media on Monday evening. The images may have been taken at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez, the striker brother of Big Rome at Inter.

image:

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

One possible link between the two: Roc Nation, the management agency and rapper Jay-Z’s record label where both Lukaku and The Stallion are under contract.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Not much is known about Lukaku’s personal life. Lukaku recently announced that apart from Romeo (5), he also has a second son, Jordan (1). He was able to keep it a secret for over a year.

There were still many ‘beautiful people’ at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in northern Italy’s Lake Como. For example, it became known that Lionel Messi – like many other Argentine teammates – signed with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences