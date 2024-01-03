Rommel Quioto’s new destination after his sudden departure from Iran is confirmed: he will remain commander!

race of Rommel Quioto Will continue to give something to talk about in foreign football as the Honduran footballer has decided to remain a Legionnaire and not return National League After becoming a free agent.

There will be a new change in the scenes of ‘El Romantico’ after his sudden departure Iran League Tractor SC Where he had his contract terminated after two weeks of preseason. He did not make his debut and withdrew due to physical complications.

Ten It was revealed that the 32-year-old right winger will continue playing on the Asian continent as he signs with a team Saudi ArabA country that has been filled with stars in recent months with the recruitment of ‘top’ footballers.

Arab market opens as activity halts due to dispute Asian Cupreason that allows Quiotto Stamp your signature without any problem. The action will continue again till 15 February.

This time, Quiotto As he himself posted on his social networks, he is in the luxurious city of Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and is waiting for his signature to be closed. It should be noted that the Honduran Iran was completely separated from the tractor.

name of new club Rommel Sameer, as well as which division he belongs to, will be known in the next few hours when his contract closes. Negotiations are being conducted by his agent, the Spanish Paulo Hernandez,

Quiotto He had the possibility to play with Olimpia in the National League, being a free agent, the door was open for his registration, although first he had to be supported by FIFA law as the transfer period closed on 31 January.