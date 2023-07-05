Ron Gastrobar is Cafe Knoll among the star restaurants (8.5)

Mara Grimm is on the hunt for the best rooftops in Amsterdam this summer. She starts with the classic Ron’s Gastrobar. She sits in a sea of ​​fake flowers, eats Delft Blue and drinks Rose from Brad Pitt – a bit generic, but delicious.

Ten years ago, Ron Blauw’s job was over. The fuss is over, the constant pressure to come up with new dishes is over, the dancing to the tune of Michelin is over. That’s why he closed the doors of his two-star restaurant in Ouderkerk and started the accessible Ron Gastrobar on Sofialaan. The food will also be good, but without the hassle. That’s what every restaurateur says now, but Blauw was one of the first who had the ability to change course. And above all: one of the first to really succeed in creating a low-key atmosphere.

That atmosphere is still there. In fact, Ron Gastrobar has become Café Knoll among the star restaurants in the last ten years. The spacious terrace – which can seat 120 people – is decorated with fake flowers and a remix of Lambda can be heard. Dishes are served on Delft blue plates, some experienced staff speak Amsterdam and Ajax match reports blare from speakers in the men’s toilet. We’re surrounded by a DJ in Versace pants, women in Celine belts, and men in Ralph Lauren polos. In short: the trend of quiet luxury has quietly overtaken Sofialan.

We start with a glass of Miraval rosé. In case you’ve never heard of it: Château de Miraval belongs to Brad Pitt and is the favorite wine of half of Amsterdam South. Excellent pink, by the way, raspberry, spicy: a little ordinary, but delicious. Not a bad word about the rest of the wines either, though I wonder if it’s a good idea to give two lists of wines (a gold one for regular wines and a black one for more exclusive wines), because you’d think You have been seen a bit if you leave the black as it is.

Perfect Classic Bisque



Ron Blauw, now 55 and running a modest hospitality empire, is no longer behind the stove. That’s what Chef Arne Dijkstra does. It has a snack card and a regular menu which, in addition to regular dishes, includes options for barbecue and some of the classics; So you can also order a steak tartare or some caviar.

Coincidentally, it appears that langoustines are off the menu, but we only find out when we’re drooling later in the evening as our neighbor across the street eats a giant plate by himself. Why weren’t we told? Luckily, this omission has been generously compensated: We’ve got some langoustines with classic bisque on the house, of course.

I’m getting ahead of things. Among snacks, herring is a hit: the fish is stuffed with red onions, varnished with black miso and then wrapped in shiso and nori. It comes neatly cut into pieces and has Amsterdam flags placed on the table and therefore flown frequently; Always a nostalgic element.

Much less delicate, but fried onions are just as delicious. This bloomed onion was invented in New Orleans in the 1980s and you might expect it to be served with beer and a football game, but that’s probably why it’s served here. Onion is carved like a flower and then fried. You always pick a bite out of it and you get it through green chili mayo.

Real talk then. MRIJ Beef Steak Tartare appears in Ron’s own bottle on a lavish platter with a tray of all kinds, including cucumbers, capers, chives, and steak tartar sauce. The idea is to make the tartare yourself. Fun to do, but I’m sure the staff can do it better than me – and with 29 euros for a small portion, that’s okay too.

vegetables for size



Romaine lettuce turns out to be more indulgent than it sounds: We get a colorful spring roll filled with lettuce, capers, hummus, and avocado. Next to it a froth of scrambled eggs and four different creams on top: lightly smoked labneh, wild garlic, ras el hanout and onions. The result has nothing to do with the lettuce: it’s a super-saucy, almost opulent dish for Burgundians who like to order a vegetable for form.

There are also mistakes. For example, potatoes with oyster cream don’t come into their own because the cream is so thick that this normally unique combination becomes cumbersome. The millefeuille might be even better with a hazelnut praline; It’s on the dry side and quite heavy—a fresh, fruitier version would be better with this temperature.

Nevertheless, it remains a great address with the Ditto terrace where you are guaranteed a great evening. And those plastic flowers? You can turn your nose up at that, but then you miss the crux of the matter. Because if anyone understands what his guests want, it’s Ron Blauw.





Best Herring with Red Onion, Miso and Nori: Very simple, very delicious, very Ron Blauw.

fewer Baby potatoes with oysters do not stand in their own right as the oyster cream is too thick.

Excellent Blauw’s other businesses are: Ron Gastrobar-Indonesia in both Laren and Ouderkerk aan de Amstel and Ron Gastrobar Oriental in Kerkstraat.

best place on the terrace Tables in the back, away from the road.

