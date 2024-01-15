Ronald Acuna Jr. out of the game

diamond star, Ronald Acuna Jr. The pre-season commitment scheduled for this Friday, March 1st had to be abandoned early baltimore orioles,

In the morning, leader Brian Snitker Located Ronald Acuna Jr. First in the attacking lineup and as the right fielder. This, as part of their preparation for the upcoming campaign mlb 2024Where projections project him as the clear favorite to repeat

“most valuable Player”,





As stated, the clash occurred at 1:05 ET atlanta And Orioles, But just minutes before the day started on Friday, an unfortunate situation arose around a local ranger Savannah,

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s irritation set off alarm bells in Atlanta.

Four-time All-Star big league, had to be removed before this afternoon’s match. This news was provided by reporters and correspondents GeorgiaJustin Toscano, via social network x profile, ,Ronald Acuna Jr. “He was removed from today’s squad as a ‘precaution’ due to right knee pain.”He explained in detail in his tweet.

Remember, in 2021 he got injured while trying to take a long fly ball. jazz chisholm jr., which resulted in a torn cruciate ligament and as a result, he had surgery and missed the rest of the calendar.

acuña jr He commented in several interviews that it was one of his worst experiences as a professional athlete. The recovery was slow, but satisfactory, giving him exceptional earnings in 2023 with Wood.

Your status will be updated after the organization releases the official statement to know your current status in detail.