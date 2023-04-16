Ronaldo, Memento and ZAMULEK would arrive at the club

Jokers is not satisfied with his debut in the highest national League of Legends competition and would have proposed to completely revolutionize his squad. The organization founded by Rubén García, a CA Osasuna footballer, would have closed four signings for the next Summer Split. At the moment the only incorporation that had leaked was that of Ángel Fernández «Dual“, but support Spaniard would be accompanied by players with whom he met at UCAM Tokiers, former Giants players and others who have previously stepped on the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC).

As Alejandro Gomis has advanced «anonymity» and Marian Stoica «Eros«, journalists from Blix, Jokers will add the following three players for the Summer Split: Jonas Elmarghichi «Memento», Ronaldo Betea and Dominik Biela «ZAMULEK». Both ZAMULEK and DuaLL would arrive as a duo since, after leaving UCAM Tokiers, they went to the prime league by the hand of NNO (No Need Orga). However, both would return to the Super League after finishing tenth in the Spring Split.

The one who would also return to the Super League is Ronaldo, who during the first half of the year has not competed in any team. In 2021 the Romanian signed for Giants, a relationship that only lasted a divided after falling in the semifinals against UCAM Tokiers, champion of that edition. Subsequently, the medium returned to La Ligue Francaise (LFL) with Team GO (formerly Gamers Origin), where he left at the end of 2022. Ronaldo will play for the first time in his career with Memento, someone he has competed against in the LFL.

The case of Memento is different, since of all the incorporations he is the only player who has been in the LEC. The Swede knows some of the Super League participants well since he was in the top European competition with Giants (among other clubs like Schalke 04). Like Ronaldo, the jungler would arrive at Jokers after a season off. The former miner saved the Mirage Elyandra place after finishing tenth and decided to take a step back after a tight 2022.

Jokers bet on changes

At the moment Eros has pointed out that Jokers could have even more changes within his League of Legends team. Taking into account the supposed signings of the team, the unknown would be the continuity of the coaching staff and Jakub Viceník «dreedy«. For now, Rubén García’s club has not only made changes in the sporting aspect, but has also confirmed some facts at a structural level. On March 31, Manute announced his arrival at the organization as owner and director.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.