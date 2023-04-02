Rookie makes LPL history

Top Esports midfielder Song Eui-jin”rookies“He has definitely prevailed in a fight he had with the considered best player in the history of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL): Jian Zi-hao”uzi«. The medium has proclaimed himself the first player in history to reach 3,000 kills within the Chinese competition, expanding his advantage as a professional with more kills within the league. During the last year the South Korean and the shooter had a personal duel since, with both competing, the two surpassed each other depending on the weeks.

Rookie’s record has come in the defeat of Top Esports within the LPL playoffs. TES has said goodbye to the competition with a 2-3 against OMG -taking the prize for best player of the first map-. Top will not advance to the third round of the playoffs, where they would have faced LNG Esports in another best-of-five series. Top is one of the four clubs that have started their journey in the knockout phase from the first round, finishing the regular phase in seventh position with nine wins and seven losses.

Rookie’s record reflects his long run in the LPL. The South Korean made his debut in 2014 under KT Rolster, but the following year he left for China in a transfer window dubbed the “South Korean exodus”. However, while other players have come and gone, the midfielder has remained one of the league’s icons. His figure transcends as he is one of the main architects of the first worlds of China thanks to the victory of Invictus Gaming in 2018.

Rookie, early with the numbers

This time Rookie has made history by being the first player to reach 3,000 kills in the LPL. However, Historically, the South Korean has been very early when it comes to reaching remarkable figures within the competition. For example, he was the first to accompany Uzi within the 2,500 kills club, as well as being the third to accumulate 400 victories within the championship after the support of EDward Gaming, Yian Te «Meiko“, and Weibo Gaming outlet Li Yuan-Hao”xiaohu«.

