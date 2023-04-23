Ropz gets wet and compares the launch of CS2 with that of CS: GO

With the major of Paris practically around the corner, the followers of Counter-Strike are waiting to lay off in good conditions Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). He major played in France will be the last under the edition global offensive given that counter strike 2 (CS2) will be released next summer. Faced with this situation, there are already many players who try the beta of CS2 to adapt to the changes. Among them is Robin Kool.”ropz«, which has compared the premiere of both titles.

In an interview with Hugo «TheSwedishJoker«, journalist from Blix, ropz has talked about the release of CS2 compared to CS:GO. «It’s obviously extremely good compared to when CS:GO was released, which was rubbish. I think what they’ve done with CS2 is identical to CS:GO and there’s a lot of room for improvement, so they’ve made a great game.“Said the FaZe Clan player.

However, for the reigning ESL Pro League champion, the big question mark lies in the tick rate. «I think the most controversial topic in CS2 is the tick rate because they have a system no tick rate. I don’t know how it works exactly, but when I play it doesn’t feel as good as it does in CS:GO nowadays.“, explained ropz. The Estonian has advocated for Valve to tweak the system or completely rewrite the system. However, the FaZe player always remains calm as he understands that this is a beta and not of an official premiere.

The problem of timing for clothes

Considering that CS2 is planned for summer, many professional players like Oleksandr Kostyliev «s1mple» are concerned about how the premiere may affect preparation for tournaments. However, in this regard, ropz believes that “there is no perfect time to launch the game” due to the number of existing tournaments. «If you want to release the game after the summer break, I’m sure half the players wouldn’t take a vacation, they’d be grinding in the game. You don’t have a vacation and you’re overstressed all year long! There is never a good time to release a new game«, has sentenced ropz.

