Ropz shows that the ESL Pro League is great for him

FaZe Clan closed on the signing of Robin Kool «ropz» one of the best movements in its history. The Estonian star of Counter-Strike Since his arrival at the North American entity, he has been one of the team’s great arguments for victory, showing himself to be decisive when the occasion warranted it. In the 17th season of the ESL Pro League, the former MOUZ player has shown it again, getting the title that FaZe needed to close the grand slams. Along the way, Kool has broken an unprecedented record in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

Ropz has become the first player in history to win the ESL Pro League MVP award three times. The first time the Estonian won such recognition was in the tenth season, when he was still a MOUZ player. By then the lurker he did it once again counting on Finn Andersen «karrigan” as in-game leader of your team. The last two times -15th and 17th season- he has obtained it as a FaZe Clan player, just at the time when FaZe has obtained the grand slams.

In the fight against Cloud9 for the champion title, ropz was one of the featured players of FaZe Clan. The Estonian shone especially in the initial Overpass, where he was decisive with the opening duels and their microaggressions. For the rest of the series the lurker he shone, but he was more complemented by other players like Helvijs Saukants.”broky“or Russell Van Dulken”twistzz«. Kool has finished the ESL Pro League with a total of 361 fragsa rating of 1.27 and a KD difference of +98.

Ropz isn’t the only FaZe player to break records

However, FaZe Clan’s victory in the ESL Pro League has not only meant individual records for ropz. Thanks to the victory, Twistzz has become the first player in CS:GO history to have achieved two grand slams with two different teams. The Canadian took the titles for the first time in Team Liquid. In 2019 the rifleman He won with the North American team the IEM in Sydney, the DreamHack Masters in Dallas, the 9th season of the EPL and the ESL One in Cologne.

