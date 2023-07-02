Rosalia blends Spanish tradition and modern trends into a refreshing whole

Last year, RosaliamotomamiHis third studio album. canadian singer weekend and dominican rapper tokisha collaborated on a concept album. opener’saokoThere is a frenzied celebration of change. The song pays homage to ‘Saoko’, Wizin’s 2004 reggaeton hit featuring Daddy Yankee. But this is where the similarity ends. Because instead of the lustful ‘saoko’ towards the objectified woman, Rosalia’s version clearly proves the singer’s gift once again. conflicting styles and concepts Connect and create something brand new. In the single, Rosalia names her metamorphosis, ranging from ‘Kim ke cuando esta blonde’ (A blonde Kim K) to ‘Cuando entra el caballo a troya’ (Trojan horse). Rather than presenting it as a commercially induced transformation, Rosalia makes it clear with ‘Saoco’ that, like ‘una mariposa’ (a butterfly), she is naturally various stages Go. Rosalia wants to keep this in the mind of the listener. The singer seeks to play with established cultural elements and give them a new twist. Those metaphors and the fusion of alternative reggaeton, industrial sounds and a jazz interlude cemented Rosalia’s place in pop music. phenomenal artist,

spanish song

But ‘el mal querer‘Rosalía presented a fusion between flamenco – the style of traditional Catholic Spain where bullfights are folklore – and contemporary trap and R&B. This fusion of Spanish past and future, tradition and innovation was immediate tireless to both critics and audiences outside Spain. The video clip also shows the great influence of international (mainly North American) culture in contemporary Spain. In a Billboard interview published in early 2022, Rosalia said, “I am very proud to be from Barcelona.” “But I love that my music is influenced by the fact that I travel, see new places and am constantly surrounded by new people.” Rosalia is eager to internationalize her musical identity, without losing touch with Spain and the Spanish tradition. That’s why they requested American guest stars travis scottThe Weeknd and Billie Eilish in their collaboration with Rosalia Spanish sing instead of english. This goes against the prevailing trend – after all, many Spanish-speaking international stars (such as Shakira) start singing in English, the main language on the charts, as soon as they go mainstream.



relief

However, not only Spanish can be heard in Rosalia’s music, but also Spanish Catalan, Brought 2019 like this’millionaire‘, solo in Catalan, and frequently uses Catalan words and expressions in her work. The emphasis on her Catalan identity also subverts her status as Spain’s current musical darling. In the current political climate in Spain, with pro-independence movements growing in popularity in Catalonia, Catalan culture and the prevalent Castilian culture seem to be in stark contrast. that’s how rosalia’s music is a binding force on Spanish soil; It undermines existing cultural and musical boundaries. By drawing comparisons to Catalan trap and flamenco in her music, Rosalia shows her listeners cultural hierarchy To question. On the international stage, Rosalia has managed to establish herself as a completely different kind of pop star. With his playful manipulation and subversion of traditional folklore, he created an artistic identity that is contemporary, pan-Hispanic and international, without his cultural identity to deny. In this way Rosalia managed to reconcile Spain’s traditions and dark history with modernity and progress: a relief in pop music.