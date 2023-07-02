Rosalia @ Rock Werchter 2023: ¡Ay Mami!

For a great glimpse of Rock Werchter 2023, we’ll have to be patient until the very last moment. On the final day of the festival, it was up to Rosalia Villa Tobela to grace The Barn with a dazzling show the likes of which no one had ever done before, and certainly not at any festival. Fabulous MOTOMI From 2022 was certainly central, but older and much more recent work also easily found their way into the set of Spanish Fury.

As is often the case, the barn was sealed long ago, though Rosalia maintains her composure. About ten minutes late she put her diva status in the limelight, after which the engine started. A troupe of dancers wearing shiny motorcycle helmets sprang towards the woman around whom he circled for over an hour. It was immediately clear that the Spanish route would become one long video clip, with cameramen permanently on stage to capture the many choreographies from the best angles. rocking into “Saoco”, fake gum right before “Bizcochito”; Rosalia was really keen to play Werchter perfectly. Or was it Brussels?

In the end it didn’t matter what our geographic location was, because we all lived in the Spanish world. From behind his glittery sunglasses he sold out a few shows with “LA FAMA” and addressed The Barn in his best Dutch. This in itself was almost as impressive as theCAP.IV DISPUTES: NO SALE OF WATER/ buleriaswas painted. Byrne stood and watched, but it wasn’t long before he was allowed to take matters into his own hands when Rosalia accompanied the GoPro to the front rows in the audience to sing “La Noche de Anoche”. a belgium MOTOMIFlagg added some fuel to the fire, after which the Hits were brought out.

“Despecha” initially caused a euphoric bombshell, as the remixes that the song featured detonated. “LLYLM” plunges the tent into beautiful melancholy, with views of the ocean and some snowy mountain peaks. Even though you don’t know anything about it, you’re immersed in the whole thing. And that last one isn’t entirely true either, because Rosalia introduced “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, albeit in Spanish, which was another milestone before slowing down a bit.

For “Hentai” she got behind the piano to very quietly fill The Barn with thousands of smartphone lights. It seemed a little staged in places, but because she stopped singing to fix her hair, she kept it real. But Rosalia did not come to Werchter (or Brussels?) because of the delay; For “Candy” she crawled on top of the same piano and did some great dance moves while her dancers were moving around. And when even an interval like “MOTOMAMI” can be considered a highlight, you know you’re getting close to perfection.

The fisheye lens was used for “CON ALTURA”, while “BESO” became the symbol for love. Furthermore, with “VAMPIROS” as the new boiling point, the tempo was also increased more and more. Thanks partly to the hugely impressive choreography. re. He “Hero”, a personal interpretation by Enrique Iglesias, which caused an almost emotional moment from the top of one of her LED blocks, showed that Rosalia can go both hard and soft. So with and without the show. First case too That was when her dancers for “Chicken Teriyaki”, and later herself, came on stage with a move to bust out all the stops with “CUUUUUUUUUTE”.

so it can be said Rosalia reached near perfection in The Barn. A pop show worked down to the last detail and unseen scenes created. The atmosphere may not be as upbeat as Fred again the day before, but Spanish music doesn’t necessarily lend itself to that. Everyone stood with their mouths open and watched what actually happened. A long video clip, but totally live. A concept that no one had ever shown him before, but which undoubtedly made it into the Rock Werchter history books. ¡Hey Mami!

set list:

saoko

bizcochito

la fama

CAP.IV Controversy: No Sale Here / Bullerias

la noche de anoche

Linda

Diablo

despecha

LLYLM

Blinding Lights (The Weeknd cover)

hentai

candy

MOTOMI

la combi versace

con altura

could be possible

Vampires

hero

CAP.I Augurio: Malamente

chicken teriyaki

CUUUUUUUUUUTE