“Rosca” in the Colombian national team; Nestor Lorenzo’s summons causes them to make a worrying complaint

On the night of Wednesday, 13 March, Néstor Lorenzo, technical director of the Colombian senior national team, gave the list of players called up for FIFA friendlies. In this, the tricolor forces will be measured with Spain on Friday, March 22 and with Romania on Tuesday, March 26.

These two games will serve as preparation for the national team for the Copa America This year it will take place in the United States, a country that will host the 2026 World Cup together with Canada and Mexico.

But, as expected, this call-up to the Colombian national team caused deep dissatisfaction among many fans. The outrage was mainly caused by the omission of Miguel Ángel Borja, one of the best coffee players of today.

Miguel Angel Borja. , picture: getty images

But for Nestor Lorenzo, perhaps, the performances of the former Junior de Barranquilla player are not enough. Criticism of not inviting Borja is increasing. At the same time, a worrying complaint had come to light a few hours ago regarding not being called forward to this centre.

,Because of numbers, Miguel Borja should have been called up to the Colombian national team, but sometimes coaches have their flaws“, said Carmelo Valencia. As expected, the former football player’s statements went viral on various social networks, especially X.

Carmelo’s words surprised more than one person. These are statements that leave the door open to speculation.

this is the call

Alvaro Monteiro, Millonarios FC

Camilo Vargas, Atlas (Mex)

Carlos Cuesta, KRC Genk (BEL)

Cristian Borja, SC Braga (POR)

Daniel Munoz, Crystal Palace (England)

David Ospina, Al-Nassr (KSA)

Ian Poveda, Sheffield Wednesday (England)

James Rodriguez, Sao Paulo (BRA)

Jefferson Lerma, Crystal Palace (England)

John Arias, Fluminense (BRA)

John Córdoba, FC Krasnodar (RUS)

John Lucmi, Bologna (ITA)

Johan Mojica, Osasuna (ESP)

Jorge Carrascal, Dynamo Moscow (RUS)

Juan Camilo Portilla, CA Workshop (ARG)

Juan Fernando Quintero, Racing Club (ARG)

Kevin Castano, FC Krasnodar (RUS)

Luis Diaz, Liverpool (England)

Luis Sinisterra, AFC Bournemouth (England)

Mateo Casiera, Zenit (RUS)

Rafael Santos Borre, International (BRA)

Richard Rios, Palmeiras (BRA)

Santiago Arias, EC Bahia (BRA)

Yasser Asprilla, Watford (England)

Yerry Mina, Cagliari (ITA)

Yerson Mosquera, Villarreal (ESP)