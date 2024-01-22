Ross dress for less: Customers show off clearance purchases of items for 49 cents |Video

all that time has come Offer hunters and customers Ross was waiting for a big clearance sale from the Dress for Less store 49 US cents Where thousands of people came early in the morning to take advantage of this Maximum discount.

People can be seen flocking to some branches of the said American chain very quickly and there were people who were on guard since yesterday Be the first person to walk into a store Opened your doors.

in various Social networks and digital platforms, Netizens uploaded videos where they showed off the items they purchased at relatively unbelievable prices, where they stood out. Clothes, blouses, pants, suitcases, backpacks, bags, gadgets, food, underwear to name a few.

user of tik tok martinez lorena He uploaded a video of the purchases he made in this amazing sale where the discounts were actually Impressive.

Another internet user who shared his experience of visiting this popular store was @Zardeloscoupons Who recently uploaded a video in which he takes a tour and shows everything from glasses to Christmas balls 49 cents on the dollar.

Even though today was the day of the big liquidation 49 centsIt is expected that at the end of month of july There is another big sale with Equal discount.

It’s worth remembering that there are other permanent ways to get 10% at Ross, one is the discount for people 55 and older and the other is by getting your store credit card.